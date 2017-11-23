 
New Galway Home Plan Announced at Parkside at Old Friendship in Buford, GA

 
 
BUFORD, Ga. - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Conveniently located only minutes from I-85/I-985, Lake Lanier and great shopping, Parkside at Old Friendship in Buford is selling quickly.  With only 11 home sites remaining, now is the time to see this family-friendly Conservation Community, with 75% of the homesites shaded by lush shade trees.  Choose from 1 of 9 home plans featuring 3 to 5 bedrooms. Or, tour one of the 4 newly constructed homes, including the New Galway Home Plan, all featuring Craftsman and Traditional Architecture and boasting open kitchens, spa-like master bath retreats, 42" kitchen cabinets and coffered ceilings.

The Galway is O'Dwyer Homes' newest Home Plan and features a bedroom and optional full bath on the main floor.  With an elegant formal dining wcj room and ample space in the open kitchen and family room combination space, this home is perfect for entertaining.  With a luxurious master suite upstairs, and two additional bedrooms, the Galway is an excellent choice for your family.  In addition, the Galway that is currently available at Parkside at Old Friendship offers a full bath downstairs, basement and side garage.

Every O'Dwyer home is designed for affordable family living with appealing features like open, spacious family rooms and luxurious master suites.  Homes are Energy Star Inspected by a third party, saving the homeowner up to 30% on utility bills.  Amenities like a pool with cabana and playground make this Community even more attractive for families like yours that seek affordable luxury in a family friendly Community.

Parkside at Old Friendship is located at 3868 Fellowship Drive, Buford Ga 30519 and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am-6 pm and Sunday 12 pm–6 pm.  Or, call 470-238-3396 for more information.  www.odwyerhomes.com

470-238-3396
***@odwyerhomes.com
