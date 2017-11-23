 
Non-Profit, PENCIL, Partners with OUTFRONT Media to Unveil Its Billboard for Good in Times Square

Non-Profit, PENCIL, Partners with OUTFRONT Media to Unveil Its Billboard for Good in Times Square, Helping NYC Students on Giving Tuesday
 
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- PENCIL (http://www.pencil.org/), a leading New York City non-profit connecting students to success, announced today the unveiling of its first-ever Giving Tuesday billboard, in partnership with OUTFRONT Media, one of the largest out-of-home companies in North America. Located in Times Square (on the South-East corner of 48th Street and 7th Avenue), the animated campaign aims to draw attention to the needs of our promising city students while making it easy to take action and donate, seizing on the popularity and buzz surrounding Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to giving back, on November 28, 2017.

From PENCIL's first Principal for a Day program in 1995, to today's partnership and internship programs, PENCIL continues to create points of connection that open minds, open eyes, and open doors across New York City, by bringing together business professionals and educators in tailored, hands-on programs. PENCIL and OUTFRONT Media worked together to develop a meaningful campaign that would feature prominently and break through the clutter of messaging during the peak holiday season in Midtown. Due to the billboard's reach and ability to align with PENCIL's local focus, the non-profit has also utilized the campaign to begin to roll out its newly revamped messaging, now poised to impact its broadest audience yet. OUTFRONT Media's generous in-kind donation of the space made it possible for PENCIL to release a billboard of this magnitude, a first for the organization.

"We are thrilled to partner with PENCIL and bring this message to such a huge audience," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer, OUTFRONT Media. "Giving Tuesday is a time to contribute to our community, and supporting our city's students is a great cause."

This launch marks the start of an ongoing programmatic partnership between PENCIL and OUTFRONT Media in order to make a real difference in the lives of city students. Through this evolving relationship, OUTFRONT will be able wcj to engage with youth and schools directly, sharing their expertise as leaders in the field of advertising. The scope and depth of OUTFRONT's presence has set industry standards and provides partners like PENCIL with the ability to engage with both mass and targeted audiences at many touchpoints throughout the day.

About PENCIL

PENCIL is a New York City-based non-profit. Since 1995, we've played a critical role in bringing together business professionals, educators, and students to open eyes, open minds, and open doors. New York City schools are filled with students who have potential and ambition to go far and we envision a city filled with students whose opportunities match their ambitions. By doing so, we connect students to success. Learn more at PENCIL.org (http://www.pencil.org/).

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is one of the largest out-of-home media companies in North America with a diverse portfolio that include more than 400,000 digital and static displays, primarily located in the most iconic and high-traffic locations throughout the 25 largest markets in the U.S. OUTFRONT Media has displays in over 150 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Visit outfrontmedia.com (https://www.outfrontmedia.com/).

PENCIL
