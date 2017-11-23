News By Tag
Curly D Introduces Juteux Luxury Natural Lip Balm Oil
The #1 pure by nature anti-aging beauty brand develops an intensive transformation for stunning lips.
This new Luxury Natural Lip Balm Oil from Curly D by Curly Davenport solves a major focal beauty problem. Where the most noticeable introduction to facial features are attractive healthy sexy lips. The brand's manufacturing concept is connected to Beverly Hills, California intensive science creation of magical combo ingredients used in ultra expensive spas. A powerful beauty breakthrough formula offering organic juicy luxurious oils with the most advanced energy anti-aging fighting beauty secret benefits.
According to Curly D by Curly Davenport most consumers don't know that their lips show the very first signs of aging. Revealing that lip maintenance is a preventive prep solution to maintain gorgeous attractive lips for life. While also giving a fresh radiant youthful appearance at the same time. Juteux is the most powerful Luxury Natural Lip Balm Oil that allows anyone at any age to have stunning natural looking lip features.
The product can easily be used under and over lipstick or before applying favorite lip kits. As well as to give extra tender maintenance for lasting longer in use with glossed lips. Offering superior softness for lips that adjusts to climate changes. wcj Quickly, Juteux is also becoming a nighttime beauty routine necessity.
This miracle premier release Luxury Natural Lip Balm Oil further offers lips SPF 15 sun protection to prevent sunburn and sun damage that cause rosy red lips to fade. Additionally, Juteux works as a moisture and hydration boost to shield against cold windburn.
In 2018, Curly D by Curly Davenport will roll out a complete full line of pure anti-aging focused beauty products. All their products are made in the U.S.A. with natural and organic ingredients finest quality paraben free, dye free, and cruelty free.
Curly D by Curly Davenport is located at https://curlydavenport.com the brand upholds their mission as #1 pure by nature beauty brand combating the aging process. Using only the top most sought after beauty and healthy ingredients for Juteux to create their Luxury Natural Lip Balm Oil which includes Vitamin E, Organic Rosemary Extract, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Beeswax and Organic Calendula Extract. The product also contain Octinoxate (7.5%) and Oxybenzone (3%) in small dosage mixed with their magical formula.
What actually makes Juteux so amazing is their high tech manufacturing, developed in a state of the art laboratory. Often times consumers do attempt to recreate natural lip balms at home using DIY kits with similar thought out ingredients. However, the Juteux secret formula is lab developed and more advanced than DIY kit creations.
To keep your lip vibe on point pre-order Juteux at a special VIP introductory 30% Off rate for a limited time. Hurry now to own the best Luxury Natural Lip Balm Oil ever invented from Curly D by Curly Davenport the #1 pure by nature anti-aging skincare beauty brand:
https://curlydavenport.com/
Contact
Curly D by Curly Davenport
Jason Palmer
***@curlydavenport.com
4046964833
