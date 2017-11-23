News By Tag
Master of Science in Business Analytics at the Rady School Excels in First Ranking
The QS ranking measured five factors for its ranking: alumni outcomes (20%), diversity (10%), employability (30%), thought leadership (20%) and value for money (20%). QS evaluated 45 schools for its ranking.
The MSBA program at the Rady School was the first launched in the University of California system and one of the very few in California. The program is designed to meet the rapidly growing need for skilled professionals who can frame key operational and strategic business questions and leverage data, analytics and information technology to discover new insights and to address these questions.
Rady School MSBA students gain both the quantitative skills to make better decisions and wcj the ability to manage teams and communicate effectively with stakeholders. Graduates are prepared to create immediate value in organizations by improving marketing, financial, management and operational decisions through the use of data and quantitative analysis.
The Master of Science in Business Analytics is open to recent graduates as well as experienced professionals. The 50-unit degree program can be completed in 12 months. For more information, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/
About the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego
The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego is a business school that develops ethical and entrepreneurial leaders who make a positive impact in the world through innovation, collaboration and knowledge. The Rady School offers a Full-Time MBA program, a FlexMBA program for working professionals, a Ph.D. program, a Master of Finance program, a Master of Science in Business Analytics program, Executive Education and undergraduate courses. To find out more about the Rady School visit, www.rady.ucsd.edu.
