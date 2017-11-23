 
Houston Healthtrepeneur Heads To Forbes

 
 
HOUSTON - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Indus River Ventures is excited to announce that they have been invited to attend the annual Forbes Healthcare Summit and will be headed to New York City, on November 29th. Representing IRV will be the CEO, K. Cody Patel, along with the Strategic Advisor, Ronel Golden.

"The level of condensed knowledge and vision at the Forbes Summit is so potent, that it virtually transfers via osmosis. I come back not only wiser, but reinvigorated about how IRV will continue to play a relevant and, revolutionary role in the improvement of health and wellness service delivery.", says K. Cody Patel.

This year, Forbes will host their sixth annual Healthcare Summit which ceaselessly exceeds expectations by attracting class act C-level executives and pharmaceutical leaders, both nationally and internationally. As anticipated, the agenda wcj this year is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Among those speaking, includes: the CEO of United Healthcare, the Chairman and CEO of Allergan, and the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer. The complete list of participants is staggering. No wonder Mr. Patel is exhilarated to attend, stating that "Knowing that my education will never be complete helps me remember my job, duty, and passion is learning the most effective ways to help people."

About Indus River Ventures:  Indus River Ventures is a healthcare technology incubator and accelerator.  IRV identifies, evaluates, manages, and invests in individuals and teams that create innovative technology solutions for healthcare and wellness delivery. The company focuses specifically on high-velocity development and scaling of ideas that address the unmet needs of patients, physicians, and payors.

It is within the culture of Indus River Ventures to invest in people and ideas, not just companies. They strive to find, and nurture, innovative ideas along the intersection of healthcare and technology. As chronic care, population health, and wellness pioneers, they strive to make a lasting impact on humanity. At Indus River Ventures, the goal is to Breath Well, Sleep Well, Think Well, and Be Well. Visit us at https://IndusRiverVentures.com

Kelli Ewers
Indus River Ventures
***@vitalushealth.com
