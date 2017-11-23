News By Tag
Florida Tracks and Trails to Run Sand Drag Races this Weekend
Race or watch as auto enthusiasts push the pedal to the metal in hopes of securing the best time in a variety of racing classes including Super Modified, Outlaw, Gas, ATV/MX, and even Mom SUV! The racers in each class that secure the fastest race time will win cash prizes. There will be an extra prize bonus for the best reaction time of the night. Additionally, each winner will receive a payout of entry fees, plus additional dollars by event sponsors.
Gates will open at 5:00 PM and admission is $15 per person. Children 10 and under are free. Attendees can pre-purchase tickets at Sweet Cypress Ranch Feed Store, located at 11480 Palm Beach Blvd., prior to the event. Spectators are encouraged to secure tickets early.
Racing signups will begin at 3:30 PM. All racers are required to meet at 6:00 PM and races will begin at 7:00 PM. Each racer is required to pay a $40 racer fee. Helmets are required for all classes, and racers and each pit crew must sign a waiver.
VIP tailgate parking is available for $50 and includes free admission for one. VIP parking spots are limited.
Florida Tracks and Trails' on-site tiki bar will be serving trackside food and snacks. Full liquor bar will also be available. Kids races and a live DJ are among the family-friendly fun planned throughout the evening.
In addition to racing events, Florida wcj Tracks and Trails has numerous outdoor recreational spaces throughout the vast 1,000-acre park, including
• 4 professionally designed motocross tracks
• ATV/UTV tracks
• 80 acres of world-class paintball fields with wooded, urban, speedball, and scenario courses
• Mud zone
• Off-road vehicle repair facility
• 56 acres of entertainment grounds dedicated to concerts and special events
• Freshwater beach with tiki bar
Standard admission rates at Florida Tracks and Trails range from $10 up to $33 for full park access. Regular park hours are from 8 AM-4 PM.
Florida Tracks and Trails is located at 39450 Bermont Rd, Punta Gorda, Florida (https://maps.google.com/?
Michael Pyatt
Michael Pyatt
