Precision Door Service Makes Donation To The BridgeHaven Academy

-- Precision Door Service hosted the fundraiser event "Bowling for BridgeHaven"during the 2017 PDS National Meeting and raised over $20,000 for BridgeHaven Academy. Disney Spring's Splitsville Luxury Lanes provided a fun filled setting for the fundraiser event. Attendees enjoyed an evening of reconnecting, bowling, and raising funds for this incredible educational institution.More children will be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) than AIDS, Diabetes, and cancer combined making it the fastest growing serious developmental disability in the US. BridgeHaven Academy is a unique school that presumes competence for students and encourages them to reach for their dreams by goal setting and carefully planned lessons and activities that motivate the students and stimulate the mind."Thank you for joining us in our efforts to provide not only a quality education for those affected by autism, but also HOPE for a brighter future", stated Lynn Yeager the Executive Director of BridgeHaven Academy. "Today in the United States it is estimated that 1 out of 42 boys and 1 in 189 girls will be diagnosed with ASD. We at BridgeHaven Academy are well aware of the statistics, but choose to celebrate our students' success every day." Lynn and her husband, Tim, are also owners of Precision Door Service of Atlanta and Precision Door Service of Savannah-Hilton Head.A big Thank You to the "Bowling for BridgeHaven"event sponsor, as well as each of the bowling lane sponsors, and all of those that participated and donated.: A Second Opinion, Arrow Tru Line, Angie's List, Bancorp Leasing & Fleet Management, Brown & Brown Insurance, dex-yp, Innovative Answering Assistance, LiftMaster, Linear Pro Access, Marantec America Corporation, Paychex, Re-Source Industries Inc, Service Titan, and Valpak.BridgeHaven Academy officially opened its doors wcj January 2017 as a private, not for profit school. It is through the personal experience of the founders, Lynn and Tim Yeager, that BridgeHaven Academy was established. Their son Jacob is the driving force behind the academy opening and the family's inspiring journey into a world where for the first time communication became possible.changed Jacob's world by giving him a voice. Before this method of alternative communication he relied on his ability to learn quickly and gain as much knowledge as he could by observation. By paying close attention to what was happening around him through the course of his days, Jacob eagerly learned in silence, even teaching himself to read. A smart child with so much ability, yet unable to share these achievements with anyone.BridgeHaven Academy is rooted in this fundamental principle. It is applied to every aspect of the school. The curriculum, programs, social engagements and education provided to each student. BridgeHaven Academy exists to educate children to reach and exceed their potential through whatever method works best for the child.Beginning as a family business in the late 1980's, Precision Door Service organized as an informal partnership in 1997. With aspirations of building the best garage door company in America, the Precision Door Service founders began a franchise program that is designed for national expansion. There are now 89 locations across the United States. Precision Door Service's mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction.www.precisiondoor.net