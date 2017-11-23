 
Tickets, sponsorships available for The News-Press Market Watch 2018: Focus on Real Estate

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Three local real estate experts will provide important insights into the local residential, land and commercial real estate sectors at The News-Press Market Watch 2018: Focus on Real Estate from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Germain Arena.

Tickets to the event are now on sale, with individual general admission tickets available for $50 per person, $600 for reserved premium placement tables for eight and $750 for reserved tables of 10. Tickets and table prices include admission for all presentations and the networking session. A cash bar will be available. Registration for The News-Press Market Watch 2018 is available online at www.MarketWatch2018.com.

Presenters for The News-Press Market Watch: Focus on Real Estate include Denny Grimes, residential real estate expert and president of Denny Grimes & Company; Randy Thibaut, land sales and development expert wcj and owner and founder of Land Solutions, Inc.; and Stan Stouder, CCIM, commercial real estate expert and founding partner with CRE Consultants. In addition to receiving valuable local market statistics and forecasts from well-known Southwest Florida real estate experts on commercial and residential real estate, all attendees will receive a comprehensive market data booklet with detailed market statistical information.

Sponsorships are still available for Market Watch 2018 and detailed sponsorship opportunities are available at www.MarketWatch2018.com. Event sponsors for The News-Press Market Watch 2018 include The News-Press as title sponsor; platinum sponsors Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association and State Insurance; gold sponsors Barraco and Associates, Inc., Busey Bank, GATES Construction, Harmon's Audio Visual, Palm Printing and Priority Marketing; silver sponsors CRE Consultants, EHC Realty, Land Solutions, Inc., Lee Drywall, Inc., Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, The Law Office of Kevin F. Jursinski & Associates and Zonda; and bronze sponsors CFS Roofing and DR Horton. For additional inquiries, please email marketwatch@prioritymarketing.comor call 239-267-2638.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing,
***@prioritymarketing.com
