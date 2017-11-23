News By Tag
New Upcoming Single From Paul LeRocq
Sonorous Records will release a new single from Paul LeRocq titled Wasn't So Tough
Multifaceted artist (Singer / composer) Pablo Sciepura a.k.a Paul LeRocq was born on March 11 th 1978 in Quilmes, city of "Quilmes Rock Festival", Buenos Aires - Argentina. After years of sacrifice, perseverance and good music, Paul LeRocq keeps his beat on with rock´n punk n´ballads, new sound and the strength to move forward.
About Sonorous
Sonorous Records Inc. wcj is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene. We have a team of digital operations and physical production experts managing our partner's digital content and physical inventory to be set up, formatted and optimized properly, so your music reaches as many destinations as possible, in the most efficient and transparent way available.
Our dedicated sales & marketing team focuses on making sure your content receives maximum exposure by creating impactful campaigns and executing them via excellent direct relationships with hundreds of digital and physical outlets worldwide.
http://www.sonorousrecordings.com
Contact
Ivan Cavric
Stephen Taub
***@sonorousrecordings.com
