 
News By Tag
* Music
* Rock N Roll
* Sonorous
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

New Upcoming Single From Paul LeRocq

Sonorous Records will release a new single from Paul LeRocq titled Wasn't So Tough
 
 
Paul LeRocq
Paul LeRocq
TORONTO - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonorous Records will be releasing a new single from Pablo Sciepura AKA Paul LeRocq.  The upcoming single titled Wasn't So Tough is slated to be released early December of this year.

Multifaceted artist (Singer / composer)  Pablo Sciepura a.k.a Paul LeRocq was born on March 11 th 1978 in Quilmes, city of "Quilmes Rock Festival", Buenos Aires - Argentina.  After years of sacrifice, perseverance and good music, Paul LeRocq keeps his beat on with rock´n punk n´ballads, new sound and the strength to move forward.

About Sonorous

Sonorous Records Inc. wcj is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene.  ​We have a team of digital operations and physical production experts managing our partner's digital content and physical inventory to be set up, formatted and optimized properly, so your music reaches as many destinations as possible, in the most efficient and transparent way available.

Our dedicated sales & marketing team focuses on making sure your content receives maximum exposure by creating impactful campaigns and executing them via excellent direct relationships with hundreds of digital and physical outlets worldwide.

http://www.sonorousrecordings.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8O07OAP7RY



Contact
Ivan Cavric
Stephen Taub
***@sonorousrecordings.com
End
Source:Sonorous Records Inc.
Email:***@sonorousrecordings.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Rock N Roll, Sonorous
Industry:Music
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sonorous Records PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share