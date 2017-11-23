 
Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

HotLogic Giving Tuesday Supports Center For Women In Transition

Gift of Portable Personal Ovens for Nutritious Food Preparation Benefits Women and Families, Helps Victims and Survivors Changes Lives
 
 
The Center For Women In Transition
The Center For Women In Transition
 
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- HotLogic will donate a portion of all sales from their website on Giving Tuesday November 28, 2017, to the Center For Women In Transition in the form of HotLogic MINI ovens... For every oven sold on Giving Tuesday 2017, HotLogic will donate a MINI to the Center For Women In Transition... This is a 'buy-one, give-one" promotion. For every oven purchased from the HotLogic website, one will be donated for the use of women and their families in need.

Jacob Wisner, CEO of HotLogic said, "So many of our longest and most loyal customers have been women who are concerned about proper nutrition and food preparation for themselves and their families. HotLogic recognizes that for women in crisis, who may be victims of abuse, or survivors of assault, in the process of changing their lives and moving on from dire circumstances, these concerns are no less important. That's why HotLogic directly supports the mission of the Center for Women In Transition."

A a revolutionary new way to slow cook & reheat foods wcj - delicious fresh, frozen, and leftovers! New cooking appliances for home & business, HotLogic MINI ovens are available for purchase directly at http://HotLogicMINI.com

Founded in 1977 and based in Holland, Michigan, the Center For Women In Transition's mission is to respond to, reduce, and prevent domestic and sexual violence. This mission will be achieved through education, collaboration, and advocacy, with crisis and supportive services to victims and survivors. The Center offers safe shelter, transitional housing, crisis intervention, supportive counseling, SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner), sexual assault therapy, legal advocacy, Wardrobe for Work, support groups, community outreach, and healthy relationships programs – including Girls on the Run. Annually, more than 3,000 women and their families receive services and assistance. Thanks to the efforts of a dedicated group of staff and volunteers, today the Center not only provides safety to individuals fleeing abuse, but it has become strong and robust, offering a full range of services supported by a dynamic team of professionals. More information at http://cwitmi.org

Beth Larsen, Executive Director of the Center For Women In Transition, said, "This offer is timely due to our Adopt-a-Family program being in full swing for the holidays, and I am certain this will be a wonderful gift to those we serve."

