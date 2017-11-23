News By Tag
Haven Innovation's HotLogic Supports Goodwill® and National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Joining with U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) promoting this year's #NDEAM theme: "Inclusion Drives Innovation"
"We are pleased to partner with Goodwill in this venture, as we all seek to improve lives through innovation: the lives of our customers, our employees and our community — it's an excellent match," said Jacob Wisner, CEO of HotLogic/Haven Innovation. "We recognize the good work and accomplishments of Goodwill, and will now realize the benefits of the training and supervision they extend to people with disabilities, because it is true that an inclusive workplace is a better workplace."
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, promoted by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP), and this year's theme, "Inclusion Drives Innovation,"
"We provide a wide range of services that offer cost-effective solutions for area manufacturers,"
Goodwill Industries of West Michigan's Industrial Work Center also provides short-term, paid work experience and training to ex-offenders preparing to enter, or re-enter, the workforce. Goodwill's ex-offender programs operate in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Muskegon County Probation Office in a successful effort to reduce recidivism among individuals recently released from jail or prison.
"Americans of all abilities must have access to good, safe jobs," remarked U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. "Smart employers know that including different perspectives in problem-solving situations leads to better solutions. Hiring employees with diverse abilities strengthens their business, increases competition, and drives innovation."
