 
News By Tag
* Hotlogic
* Oven
* Kitchen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Grand Haven
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Haven Innovation's HotLogic Supports Goodwill® and National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Joining with U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) promoting this year's #NDEAM theme: "Inclusion Drives Innovation"
 
 
Goodwill HotLogic Employee
Goodwill HotLogic Employee
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hotlogic
* Oven
* Kitchen

Industry:
* Shopping

Location:
* Grand Haven - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Haven Innovation, maker of the new HotLogic brand of ovens for home kitchens, company breakrooms, student dorms, cars and trucks — has partnered with Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, subcontracting packaging of the HotLogic MINI oven products to individuals participating in Goodwill's work training program for people with disabilities. Goodwill operates an Industrial Services Center in Muskegon that provides services such as packaging and assembly through contracts with local manufacturers. As many as 20 people will be working various shifts throughout any given week, as a result of the outsourcing initiative, and the number of jobs is expected to increase. Goodwill Industrial Services Center is ISO 9001:2015 certified and all work inspected for quality assurance.

"We are pleased to partner with Goodwill in this venture, as we all seek to improve lives through innovation: the lives of our customers, our employees and our community — it's an excellent match," said Jacob Wisner, CEO of HotLogic/Haven Innovation. "We recognize the good work and accomplishments of Goodwill, and will now realize the benefits of the training and supervision they extend to people with disabilities, because it is true that an inclusive workplace is a better workplace."

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, promoted by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP), and this year's theme, "Inclusion Drives Innovation," aligns with the corporate vision of Haven Innovation and HotLogic to make life better for everyone through innovation. By helping individuals with developmental issues or mental illness to overcome barriers to work, move up to regular employment, working alongside people without disabilities, learning the soft skills employers require, and assessing workers with special needs, tailoring their individual training, Goodwill also makes life better in pursuing their mission to aid the less fortunate. For more information, visit: https://www.dol.gov/odep/topics/ndeam/

"We provide a wide range of services that offer cost-effective solutions for area manufacturers," wcj said Goodwill Industrial Services Manager Stan Brown. "Haven Innovation's partnership provides meaningful, engaging, paid work opportunities for people with significant disabilities, preparing them for competitive employment. We feel the Haven Innovation's philosophy of improving people's lives strongly aligns with Goodwill's mission."

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan's Industrial Work Center also provides short-term, paid work experience and training to ex-offenders preparing to enter, or re-enter, the workforce. Goodwill's ex-offender programs operate in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Muskegon County Probation Office in a successful effort to reduce recidivism among individuals recently released from jail or prison.

"Americans of all abilities must have access to good, safe jobs," remarked U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. "Smart employers know that including different perspectives in problem-solving situations leads to better solutions. Hiring employees with diverse abilities strengthens their business, increases competition, and drives innovation."

Media Contact
Bayard Saunders
bayardsaunders@hot-logic.com
615-866-2340
End
Source:
Email:***@hot-logic.com Email Verified
Tags:Hotlogic, Oven, Kitchen
Industry:Shopping
Location:Grand Haven - Michigan - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HotLogic News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share