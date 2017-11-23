News By Tag
Avail the best digital marketing services at lower cost
Today's world is very different from the one around 20/30 years ago. In today's world, starting a new business is not hard, but making it to reach out to maximum people for the expansion is very hard.
Making the business digital and keeping it live requires patience, proper strategy and money investment. The management at Reontek IT Systems, which is a Digital Marketing Company in India, has made an announcement to offer digital marketing services at a lower cost. This announcement has been made to help the startup and establish businesses to run their marketing campaign on digital means successful and support to have a strong presence on social networking sites along with search engines.
According to the announcement, the business owners can contact Reontek to avail the following digital marketing services at lower costs:
· Search Engine Optimization (SEO) – SEO Packages provided by Reontek have competitive market price such that startups and SMBs can readily access them. Under SEO Services different strategies such as On-Page Optimization, Off-Page Optimization, Link Building, etc. are adopted by the SEO Experts to give the best results.
· Social Media Optimization (SMO) – Companies wanting to boost their brand's social presence can go for the effective SMO Services for Facebook, Twitter, G+, LinkedIn, Pinterest, etc. page creation and optimization opting the SMO Packages as per their target audiences.
· Social Media Marketing (SMM) – Marketing services at various social media channels at competitive market price.
· Pay Per Click (PPC) – Under Pay per click Advertising Service, Reontek offers bid management and strategic campaign Management which provides the client flexibility to choose the package as per budget and get the genuine leads instantly.
· Email Marketing – Under Email Marketing Service, creative campaigns are launched to engage the existing users and to attract the new ones.
· SMS Marketing – Effective and result-oriented Short Message Services provided by Reontek are highly engaging and costs low.
· Content Marketing – Content is the king of Digital Marketing, Reontek provides relevant and error free content writing services for web content, blog, article, press release, etc.
Along with Digital Marketing services, Reontek provides affordable Web Design, wcj Web Development and Attractive Mobile App Development Services for Android and iOS mobiles that lay the strong foundation of a business's existence. Over the years, Reontek.com has evolved as Best Digital Marketing and Web Development Company In India, offering complete range of business solutions from development to marketing to driving sales.
The management at Reontek, a Digital Marketing Company in India, has said that "Reontek applies the latest techniques, methods, ethical business practices and client centric approach to serve the clients. There is no compromise in the services and the service packages are different to suit the different needs and budget of the clients. All the support service like advice, maintenance and communication is available."
About the company – Reontek is a leading Web Design, Development and Digital Marketing Company in India. Apart from web design & development and Digital Marketing Services, it offers Recruitment and Graphic Design Services. It holds more than five years industry experience and it has served more than 200 clients across the globe. In addition, it has developed its own e-commerce site, rechargeADDA, which enables the customers to recharge their mobiles, data cards and pay the bills for the same. rechargeADDA offers the opportunity to avail discounts and get free recharge by making purchase on all leading e-shops through it.
Reontek IT Systems
Website – http://www.reontek.com/
Email – sales@reontek.com, reontekits@gmail.com,
Phone - +91-7895256177, +91-8057100271
Skype - reontekdotcom
Media Contact
Reontek IT Systems/ Shishir Agarwal
***@gmail.com
7895256177
