News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Woops! French macaron boutique now open in the Riverwalk mall
Located in the Outlet Collections at Riverwalk, the small boutique which is perched on the top floor is a pleasure to behold. It's wood white marble and tile convey a sense of European rustic chic while the cheeky name suggests an all-American sensibility. The macarons are beautiful and rest like precious jewels in a glass case. More importantly they deliver all that they promise in taste. In a city full of food connoisseurs and dessert snobs, where choices for French baking abound, in the first week of opening alone many have already been been converted.
Location owner, Audrey Le, an avid traveler and macaron enthusiast stemming from her days of French studies at Tulane University said, "I was doubtful I could find any (macarons) as good as the ones I've had in France. I used to carry boxes and boxes on the airplane home for my friends because I wanted them to have the same experience. After I tasted the Woops! macarons I knew I wcj wanted to bring it home to my whole city."
With the holidays in full swing, it's the perfect time to stop by and experience the joy of this quintessentially French pastry and share it with friends and family. In a city steeped in French tradition with deep gastronomic roots, Woops! both stands out and fits into the intricate web of New Orleans fare.
For more information visit http://www.bywoops.com or call (504)321-1579.
Contact
Audrey Le
***@bywoops.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse