 
News By Tag
* Macarons
* Cookies
* Belgian Waffles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Orleans
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Woops! French macaron boutique now open in the Riverwalk mall

 
NEW ORLEANS - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the greatest food capitals of the world has yet another reason to boast. Woops!, a brand of authentic European baked goods specializing in French macarons and based out of an artisanal bakery in New York, has found its first location in Louisiana.

Located in the Outlet Collections at Riverwalk, the small boutique which is perched on the top floor is a pleasure to behold. It's wood white marble and tile convey a sense of European rustic chic while the cheeky name suggests an all-American sensibility.  The macarons are beautiful and rest like precious jewels in a glass case. More importantly they deliver all that they promise in taste. In a city full of food connoisseurs and dessert snobs, where choices for French baking abound, in the first week of opening alone many have already been been converted.

Location owner, Audrey Le, an avid traveler and macaron enthusiast stemming from her days of French studies at Tulane University said, "I was doubtful I could find any (macarons) as good as the ones I've had in France. I used to carry boxes and boxes on the airplane home for my friends because I wanted them to have the same experience. After I tasted the Woops! macarons I knew I wcj wanted to bring it home to my whole city."

With the holidays in full swing, it's the perfect time to stop by and experience the joy of this quintessentially French pastry and share it with friends and family. In a city steeped in French tradition with deep gastronomic roots, Woops! both stands out and fits into the intricate web of New Orleans fare.

For more information visit http://www.bywoops.com or call (504)321-1579.

Contact
Audrey Le
***@bywoops.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bywoops.com Email Verified
Tags:Macarons, Cookies, Belgian Waffles
Industry:Retail
Location:New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share