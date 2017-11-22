News By Tag
Holiday Adoption Event and Extended Hours at the Montville Animal Shelter!
On December 16, 2017 enjoy discounted fees on all animals and free gifts for adopters! The shelter will extend adoption hours and remain open from 10am-5pm!
During the event, adopters can take advantage of the following promotions:
• Kittens between the ages of 6 months and one year have an adoption fee of $85 which includes spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations!
• If you choose to adopt two cats adoption fee is $35 for the second kitty.
• All cats older than one year adoption fee is $50 (+ $10 microchip registration)
• Cats over 5 years old no adoption fee (microchip registration fee $10).
• Dog adoption fees will be discounted!
• Every adopter will receive a gift bag for their pet!
• Gift Certificates can also be purchased, which cover the cost of the adoption fee for a new cat or kitten, allowing the recipient to return and adopt a pet of their own.
There's no greater gift a shelter wcj animal can receive this holiday season than a loving family. You can see some of the wonderful pets for adoption at Montville Shelter Adoptable Pets (https://www.petfinder.com/
Holiday Adoption Event:
When: December 16th
Time: 12pm - 5pm
Where: 7 Church Lane, Montville NJ
More info: Call 973.334-6410
