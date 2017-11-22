 
Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Holiday Adoption Event and Extended Hours at the Montville Animal Shelter!

 
 
MONTVILLE, N.J. - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- If you're considering adding a furry addition to your family, the holiday season is the perfect time to provide a shelter dog or cat with a loving home. To encourage pet adoption and bring even more joy to your homes this season, the Montville Animal Shelter is hosting a Holiday adoption event!

On December 16, 2017 enjoy discounted fees on all animals and free gifts for adopters! The shelter will extend adoption hours and remain open from 10am-5pm!

During the event, adopters can take advantage of the following promotions:

• Kittens between the ages of 6 months and one year have an adoption fee of $85 which includes spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations!

• If you choose to adopt two cats adoption fee is $35  for the second kitty.

• All cats older than one year adoption fee is $50 (+ $10 microchip registration).

• Cats over 5 years old no adoption fee (microchip registration fee $10).

• Dog adoption fees will be discounted!

• Every adopter will receive a gift bag for their pet!

• Gift Certificates can also be purchased, which cover the cost of the adoption fee for a new cat or kitten, allowing the recipient to return and adopt a pet of their own.

There's no greater gift a shelter wcj animal can receive this holiday season than a loving family. You can see some of the wonderful pets for adoption at Montville Shelter Adoptable Pets (https://www.petfinder.com/pet-search?shelterid=NJ181)

Holiday Adoption Event:

    When:  December 16th

    Time:  12pm - 5pm

    Where: 7 Church Lane, Montville NJ

    More info: Call 973.334-6410
Source:Montville Pet Parents
Email:***@montvillepetparents.org Email Verified
Phone:973.727.9959
