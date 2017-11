Holiday Adoption Event and Extended Hours at the Montville Animal Shelter!

dogcat

End

-- If you're considering adding a furry addition to your family, the holiday season is the perfect time to provide a shelter dog or cat with a loving home. To encourage pet adoption and bring even more joy to your homes this season, the Montville Animal Shelter is hosting a Holiday adoption event!On December 16, 2017 enjoy discounted fees on all animals and free gifts for adopters! The shelter will extend adoption hours and remain open from 10am-5pm!During the event, adopters can take advantage of the following promotions:• Kittens between the ages of 6 months and one year have an adoption fee of $85 which includes spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations!• If you choose to adopt two cats adoption fee is $35 for the second kitty.• All cats older than one year adoption fee is $50 (+ $10 microchip registration)• Cats over 5 years old no adoption fee (microchip registration fee $10).• Dog adoption fees will be discounted!• Every adopter will receive a gift bag for their pet!• Gift Certificates can also be purchased, which cover the cost of the adoption fee for a new cat or kitten, allowing the recipient to return and adopt a pet of their own.There's no greater gift a shelter wcj animal can receive this holiday season than a loving family. You can see some of the wonderful pets for adoption at Montville Shelter Adoptable Pets ( https://www.petfinder.com/ pet-search?shelterid= NJ181 Holiday Adoption Event:When: December 16thTime: 12pm - 5pmWhere: 7 Church Lane, Montville NJMore info: Call 973.334-6410