Zomer Auctioneering Presents Several Auctions for December 2017

-- Zomer Auctioneering & Associates, an industry leader in agricultural land and equipment auctions, will be hosting several Timed Online Only Auctions and Live Online Auctions this coming month. These auctions will present the perfect opportunity to get some quality items and discount prices.Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of December:· K2J Farms Inc. Farm Machinery Auction. Inwood, IA. Auction conducted Live Saturday December 2at 11:30am CST. Absentee Bidding is now available!· JoAnn Ver Mulm Auction. Rock Valley, IA. Online Only Auction closes Tuesday December 5at 7:00pm CST.· Kevin Boeve & Others Auction – SD & IA. Online Only Auction closes Thursday December 7at 6:30pm CST.· Live/Online Toy Auction – Boyden, IA. Live Online Auction begins Saturday December 9at 10:30am CST. Absentee Bidding is now available!First Time bidding online? Zomer Auctioneering & Associates offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider. This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Zomer Auctioneering & Associates desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.About Zomer Auctioneering & Associates: We are your full time Real Estate & Auction Agency where we utilize the cutting edge of the latest digital wcj technology in our auction marketing by focusing on a large network of buyers and sellers. We serve Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota. With over 75+ years of combined experience, we promote honest and professional service by conducting live and online auctions of farmland, business liquidations, antiques, toys, estates, farm machinery, real estate and personal property. You can expect nothing less than attention to detail, honesty, and a high level of professionalism with marketing your lifetime investments.