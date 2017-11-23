 
News By Tag
* Petrochemical Industry
* Manufacturing Renaissance
* Construction Careers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Harris County Judge Ed Emmett Discusses Hurricane Harvey Impacts and Other Needs for Texas Region

Mobil Steel and Associated Builders and Contractors Greater Houston host elected officials to promote open competition, free enterprise and better construction careers
 
 
ABC members listened to Harris County Judge Ed Emmett's Hurricane Harvey update.
ABC members listened to Harris County Judge Ed Emmett's Hurricane Harvey update.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Petrochemical Industry
Manufacturing Renaissance
Construction Careers

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

HOUSTON - Nov. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Mobil Steel International, Inc. helped sponsor the Associated Builders and Contractors Greater Houston quarterly breakfast meeting that featured Harris County Judge Ed Emmett. Judge Emmett provided updates on Hurricane Harvey impacts, including necessary funding and programs to help the region recover and to prevent future flooding. Many of the ABC members at the meeting are helping business, industry and municipalities recover from Harvey's impact.

Before Judge Emmett delivered his keynote address about Hurricane Harvey impacts and support for regional recovery, ABC recognized member companies for Excellence in Construction and highlighted ABC workforce development initiatives in Houston-area high schools to attract and develop employees for construction careers.

"It is a benefit to ABC, Mobil Steel and our industry when we talk about the success of our industry and share industry issues with our elected officials¸" said Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel.

Also attending the meeting and sitting with Mobil Steel was City of Houston Council Member Mike Laster representing District J.  Council Member Laster shares ABC's interest in getting young Houstonians prepared for careers. He also spent time with Michael Richter, Vice President of Education and Workforce Development for ABC Greater Houston. Richter shared ABC workforce initiatives, including an ABC program in 62 Houston-area high schools that helps attract students to careers in construction.

"It is important that we help develop a skilled workforce to work in our industry, which is the industry that will help the Houston area recover and is critically important to the growth of our region, state and the United States," Bedell added.

The ABC Greater Houston chapter promotes free enterprise philosophy and has programs to promote construction careers with enhanced training, good wages, benefits and a safe work environment.

"It is imperative wcj that we continue to emphasize a program to recruit and develop the skilled crafts workers that will be needed as we continue to grow the economy in Texas," said Bedell. He added that he was proud that Mobil Steel fabricates steel for the manufacturing and petrochemical industries which have been experiencing growth and expansion in our region and driving the Texas and U.S. economies.

About Mobil Steel International, Inc.

Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/). fabricates steel used in some of the world's essential industries: chemical, manufacturing, petroleum, communication, clean fuels, and power utilities, as well as commercial construction. Mobil Steel, which has been at its South Wayside Drive facility in Houston for 44 years, has a production capacity of more than 1,000 tons per month in its 80,000 square feet of plant and office facilities under roof, providing flexibility to manage multiple projects. The 8.5-acre site is located within major freeway access to the refining and petrochemical complex in the Gulf Coast region.  Mobil Steel is quality certified by the American Institute of Steel Construction (http://www.aisc.org/) (AISC). Mobil Steel is active in Associated Builders and Contractors (http://www.abchouston.org/), Associated General Contractors (http://www.agchouston.org/), Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (http://www.acit.org/), and American Welding Society (http://www.aws.org/). The company is a sponsoring member of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region (http://www.allianceportregion.com/) and a member of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce (http://www.pasadenachamber.org/). Mobil Steel is a registered small business with the Small Business Administration. For information about Mobil Steel visit www.mobilsteel.com.

Contact
Dennis Winkler
***@winklerpr.com
End
Source:Mobil Steel International, Inc.
Email:***@winklerpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Petrochemical Industry, Manufacturing Renaissance, Construction Careers
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Winkler Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share