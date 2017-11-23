News By Tag
Harris County Judge Ed Emmett Discusses Hurricane Harvey Impacts and Other Needs for Texas Region
Mobil Steel and Associated Builders and Contractors Greater Houston host elected officials to promote open competition, free enterprise and better construction careers
Before Judge Emmett delivered his keynote address about Hurricane Harvey impacts and support for regional recovery, ABC recognized member companies for Excellence in Construction and highlighted ABC workforce development initiatives in Houston-area high schools to attract and develop employees for construction careers.
"It is a benefit to ABC, Mobil Steel and our industry when we talk about the success of our industry and share industry issues with our elected officials¸" said Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel.
Also attending the meeting and sitting with Mobil Steel was City of Houston Council Member Mike Laster representing District J. Council Member Laster shares ABC's interest in getting young Houstonians prepared for careers. He also spent time with Michael Richter, Vice President of Education and Workforce Development for ABC Greater Houston. Richter shared ABC workforce initiatives, including an ABC program in 62 Houston-area high schools that helps attract students to careers in construction.
"It is important that we help develop a skilled workforce to work in our industry, which is the industry that will help the Houston area recover and is critically important to the growth of our region, state and the United States," Bedell added.
The ABC Greater Houston chapter promotes free enterprise philosophy and has programs to promote construction careers with enhanced training, good wages, benefits and a safe work environment.
"It is imperative wcj that we continue to emphasize a program to recruit and develop the skilled crafts workers that will be needed as we continue to grow the economy in Texas," said Bedell. He added that he was proud that Mobil Steel fabricates steel for the manufacturing and petrochemical industries which have been experiencing growth and expansion in our region and driving the Texas and U.S. economies.
