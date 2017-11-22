News By Tag
United® Real Estate Expands its Presence in Maryland
40 Agent Office Converts to United Business Model in Owing Mills, Maryland
Davis also brings over 22 years of real estate experience. With his extensive background in sales, training and contracts as well as numerous awards and testimonials as a recognized leader in the real estate community, Davis will be a valuable asset in bringing the United model to agents in the community. Davis understands the importance of listening to his agents' goals and plans to use the training, technology and the support of the United model to help agents in the Maryland area increase their earnings, grow their business and achieve their goals.
"When I decided to move forward with establishing my own real estate brokerage, there were several characteristics that were necessary for my vision," said Davis, broker and owner of United Real Estate | Executives. "I was looking for a brokerage with state of the art technology for both our agents and our clients. Additionally, the commission compensation needed to be a profitable model for not only the brokerage but, more importantly, for the agents. United Real Estate had everything I was looking for including comprehensive training programs for our agents and a management team that is knowledgeable of the industry and operates with ethics and integrity. I look forward to a long, happy and successful relationship working with United and bringing the agent-centric model to the Maryland real estate community."
"We are thrilled to welcome our new United Real Estate | Executives office to the United family," says Peter Giese, president, United Real Estate. "Wayne has shown that he is fully invested in the personal development of his agents and their success. This new partnership reflects the rapidly growing trend of large existing brokerages across the United States wcj needing to embrace new compensation models and service offerings. We look forward to helping more like minded individuals grow their companies to become market leaders through the United Real Estate brand."
Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | Executives at 443-324-5623, or visit JoinUnitedExecutives.com (http://joinunitedrealestatelouisville.com/
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/)
