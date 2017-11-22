 
News By Tag
* United Real Estate
* Real Estate Broker
* Maryland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


United® Real Estate Expands its Presence in Maryland

40 Agent Office Converts to United Business Model in Owing Mills, Maryland
 
 
New Executives Office PR 1200x628
New Executives Office PR 1200x628
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* United Real Estate
* Real Estate Broker
* Maryland

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Companies

DALLAS - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a rapidly expanding real estate and franchise organization, announces the opening of United Real Estate | Executives as the most recent franchise location. Situated in Owing Mills, Maryland, approximately 30 to 40 minutes outside of Washington D.C., United Real Estate | Executives is owned and operated by broker, Wayne Davis. Davis brings nearly 40 agents to the United model from his previous company. United's model provides real estate agents with the latest training, marketing, technology, access to a national referral network and allows agents to increase their income by keeping 100-percent of their commission.


Davis also brings over 22 years of real estate experience. With his extensive background in sales, training and contracts as well as numerous awards and testimonials as a recognized leader in the real estate community, Davis will be a valuable asset in bringing the United model to agents in the community. Davis understands the importance of listening to his agents' goals and plans to use the training, technology and the support of the United model to help agents in the Maryland area increase their earnings, grow their business and achieve their goals.

"When I decided to move forward with establishing my own real estate brokerage, there were several characteristics that were necessary for my vision," said Davis, broker and owner of United Real Estate | Executives. "I was looking for a brokerage with state of the art technology for both our agents and our clients. Additionally, the commission compensation needed to be a profitable model for not only the brokerage but, more importantly, for the agents. United Real Estate had everything I was looking for including comprehensive training programs for our agents and a management team that is knowledgeable of the industry and operates with ethics and integrity. I look forward to a long, happy and successful relationship working with United and bringing the agent-centric model to the Maryland real estate community."

"We are thrilled to welcome our new United Real Estate | Executives office to the United family," says Peter Giese, president, United Real Estate. "Wayne has shown that he is fully invested in the personal development of his agents and their success. This new partnership reflects the rapidly growing trend of large existing brokerages across the United States wcj needing to embrace new compensation models and service offerings. We look forward to helping more like minded individuals grow their companies to become market leaders through the United Real Estate brand."

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | Executives at 443-324-5623, or visit JoinUnitedExecutives.com (http://joinunitedrealestatelouisville.com/). To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com (http://www.growwithunited.com/) or call 888-960-0606.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 70 offices and over 3,100 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
End
Source:United Real Estate
Email:***@unitedrealestate.com Email Verified
Tags:United Real Estate, Real Estate Broker, Maryland
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Real Estate Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share