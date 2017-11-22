 
News By Tag
* Investment Bank
* Capital Raising
* Castle Placement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for capital Raise for Total Insurance Payments Inc

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Investment Bank
* Capital Raising
* Castle Placement

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Deals

NEW YORK - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Total Insurance Payments Inc. (TIP), the only end-to-end payments platform designed for the insurance industry, announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $5 million of equity to develop its business operations and onboard its first three insurance carrier clients - additional raises expected of up to $50 million to accelerate growth.

TIP represents a major disruptive paradigm shift for the insurance industry by putting carriers in control of their payments process instead of banks, offering the potential for dramatic improvements in profitability. Insurance underwriting profits are currently under intense pressure, as costs related to payments alone are equal to more than 8% of underwriting revenue. Insurance companies can double profitability by wcj using TIP's payment automation and processing to replace multiple financial payment processors and eliminate the use of paper checks. TIP is well-positioned to scale rapidly and has validated its value proposition through consulting engagements with leading carriers.  Management is highly experienced in building similar businesses, having achieved profitable exits in three companies directly relevant to TIP.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust, data-driven, innovative technology platform connect issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.

Contact
Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
rluftig@castleplacement.com
(212) 418-1181
End
Source:Castle Placement and client firm
Email:***@castleplacement.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Castle Placement News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share