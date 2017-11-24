News By Tag
Country Springs Hotel to Become The Ingleside Hotel
The word "ingle" is a synonym for fireplace, so the name literally means "by the fireplace." The term reflects the warmth and comfort the design will encompass. The renovations will start with all ballrooms and meeting space, the lobby with a new coffee shop, all guest rooms, then the food and beverage outlets and the courtyard. During the renovation, the hotel will remain open and functioning.
Waukesha Hospitality, which purchased the hotel in February of 2017, is owned by Burwell Enterprises out of Minneapolis, MN. The company also owns The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club, one of Wisconsin's premier meeting and convention destinations in the heart of downtown Madison.
Stephen Zanoni, COO wcj of SilverTree Hospitality, a division of Burwell Enterprises, and the General Manager of The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club says, "The property has a strong history and many unique assets, including a first-class location and over 40,000 sq. ft. of meeting space. Our goal is to build on that uniqueness and create a convention, wedding and leisure destination for the entire upper Midwest."
Peter Burwell, CEO of Burwell Enterprises, appreciates the incredible long-term employees and family atmosphere of the hotel; the entire staff was hired back after the purchase. "My family always looks to deal with businesses that 'have heart,' that's most certainly the case at Country Springs. We look forward to refreshing the property to meet the character level of the people who work here."
For additional information, please visit https://www.theinglesidehotel.com/
