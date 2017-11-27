John C. (Jack) Zinda – Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

John C. (Jack) Zinda, founder of Zinda Law Group, has been certified as a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Jack Zinda, founder and lead trial attorney of Zinda Law Group

-- Founded in 1993, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which includes the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, is one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million- and multimillion-dollar verdicts, awards, and settlements, and fewer than one percent of U.S. lawyers are among the organization's ranks.The forum acknowledges excellence in advocacy and provides members with a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Members must have acted wcj as principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award, or settlement in the amount of $1 million or more.As the lead trial attorney of Zinda Law Group, Mr. Zinda takes pride in giving a voice to individuals and families who need help battling powerful adversaries. He has served as lead counsel on hundreds of wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases, which have typically been against dangerous truck drivers, drunk drivers, corporations that manufacture dangerous products, and employers who have created unsafe work environments.Zinda Law Group is a rapidly growing personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. Headquartered in Austin, the firm also has offices across Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona.