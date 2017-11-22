 
Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

The Paragon Alliance Group Expands Retirement Plan Consulting Services with GF Pension Corp

Friendly competitors for 25 years decide to merge administration capabilities.
 
 
SOUDERTON, Pa. - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- GF Pension Corp, located in the heart of downtown Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of The Paragon Alliance Group (Paragon).  All staff will be retained, including GF Pension's President, Gerald Foran.  The merging of the two firms adds administration of over 150 employee benefits plans to Paragon's group of more than 550 plans.

Since 1971, GF Pension Corp has provided Retirement Plan services for the greater Northeast and they will continue to do so.  It will be business as usual for GF Pension's existing clients and trusted partners.  They currently consult on all types of plans; spanning from 401(k), 457(b), Cash Balance, Non-Qualified, Money Purchase and more. The efficiencies created by combining both firms will provide greater benefits to their current and future clients, including providing more resources to the advisors, record keepers, CPA's, payroll providers and HR Consulting firms in which they align their services.

 "One of the keys to the merger was that both teams are firmly committed to excellence in service. To be frank, it was difficult to find merger opportunities with this type of focus and commitment." says Rob Wisner, President of Paragon. "Another key was that GF Pension's wcj expertise and knowledge in Defined Benefit and Cash Balance plan solutions, something that we have been trying to build and develop for the benefit of our clients."

Gerald Foran, founder of GF Pension Corp, stated, "Succession and continuity planning are important for clients and employees.  By merging with a bigger company it creates greater opportunities and efficiencies for our clients, our employees and our key partners.   I wanted our group to stay independent, local, and ethical and I think we found the perfect match with Paragon. "

By increasing scale and combining expertise, Paragon Alliance Group continues to invest in the development as a key player in the retirement plan consulting industry for years to come.  For more information about either firm, please visit their websites at http://www.tpagroup.com and http://www.gfpension.com.


Modelling Excellence in Benefit Solutions

The Paragon Alliance Group provides Third Party Administration and Benefits Consultation to all types of businesses, as well as tax-exempt organizations. We guide our clients through the complex maze of rules and regulations necessary to keep their qualified retirement and Section 125 plans in compliance with all federal laws, the Internal Revenue Code and Department of Labor regulations. Our passion is to ensure your business has a retirement plan that meets the needs of you and your employees.
