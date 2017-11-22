News By Tag
Canadian Valley Pharmacy Completes Construction On New Facility
Opening to Customers Scheduled for this Upcoming Holiday Season
As the deadline for compliance has, again, been pushed back, Canadian Valley Pharmacy will be one of the only independent compounding pharmacies west of the OKC metro-area staying ahead of the Federal and State safety requirements.
"We know each person is as unique as a blade of grass or a stalk of wheat; sometimes mass-produced drugs just don't fit their needs," stated John T. Smith, Co-Owner and Pharmacist. "The expanded compounding area allows our customers the flexibility to stay local but with all the technological advancements of a big-city pharmacy."
The new facility will offer in-house therapies, consultations and educational classes as well as retail. A reserve wcj space of the new building has been earmarked for a healthcare provider, as CVP hopes to offer customers a full-circle wellness experience.
Rooted in El Reno since the early 1960's, Canadian Valley has always offered pharmaceutical compounding, traditional prescription dispensing, and homeopathic remedies. For more information, visit http://www.cvpharmacy.com or http://www.facebook.com/
Amanda Baustert (Marketing)
John Smith (Co-Owner / Pharmacist)
***@cvpharmacy.com
