Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning Announces Merger with Pleasant Valley Mechanical

 
 
FRISCO, Texas - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning, Dallas-Fort Worth area's premier HVAC company, today announced that it has merged with Pleasant Valley Mechanical to provide the most superior service available in the industry.

Customers and their needs are the number one priority of Chrome. This merger has allowed for the company to further expand the availability of its services to customers with a newly-launched 24/7 customer service call center and additional staff to handle requests even more quickly. This expansion builds upon Chrome's belief that services should be provided on the customer's schedule and that there are no surprise fees with full quotes provided upfront.

"I have known the owners for some time now. During this time, we developed a trusted friendship," stated Sean Edgar, former owner of Pleasant Valley Mechanical. "This merger brings wcj together two strong and well-respected heating and air conditioning companies that provide quality services."

Chrome provides an array of HVAC services from installation to maintenance as well as a variety of products. Previously an authorized dealer of Lennox, the merger now means that Chrome will also have York products available for its customers.

"We're thrilled to grow our business through the merger with Pleasant Valley Mechanical," stated Michael Olaleye, COO of Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning. "Already recognized as a Google Guaranteed Contractor and one of the few in the area as a Costco-approved installer, we look forward to continuing this success and even better serve our growing customer base."

About Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning

Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning is the premier energy efficient heating and A/C repair company servicing Dallas, Denton, and Collin counties. Family owned and operated, Chrome has over 25 years of combined experience in the HVAC industry and offers both residential and commercial services, including air conditioning and heating repair, replacement, and maintenance. After experiencing the Chrome difference, you will not want to work with another air conditioning or heating service provider again.

When it's time to enhance the comfort of your home, it's time to call Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning, your local AC repair company. Learn More About Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning

Kristen Caron
***@ascentpublicrelations.com
Source:Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning
***@ascentpublicrelations.com
