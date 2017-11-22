News By Tag
Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning Announces Merger with Pleasant Valley Mechanical
Customers and their needs are the number one priority of Chrome. This merger has allowed for the company to further expand the availability of its services to customers with a newly-launched 24/7 customer service call center and additional staff to handle requests even more quickly. This expansion builds upon Chrome's belief that services should be provided on the customer's schedule and that there are no surprise fees with full quotes provided upfront.
"I have known the owners for some time now. During this time, we developed a trusted friendship,"
Chrome provides an array of HVAC services from installation to maintenance as well as a variety of products. Previously an authorized dealer of Lennox, the merger now means that Chrome will also have York products available for its customers.
"We're thrilled to grow our business through the merger with Pleasant Valley Mechanical,"
About Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning
Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning is the premier energy efficient heating and A/C repair company servicing Dallas, Denton, and Collin counties. Family owned and operated, Chrome has over 25 years of combined experience in the HVAC industry and offers both residential and commercial services, including air conditioning and heating repair, replacement, and maintenance. After experiencing the Chrome difference, you will not want to work with another air conditioning or heating service provider again.
When it's time to enhance the comfort of your home, it's time to call Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning, your local AC repair company. Learn More About Chrome Heating & Air Conditioning
Contact
Kristen Caron
***@ascentpublicrelations.com
