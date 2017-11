Updated Version v4.2 of OST to PST Converter with Office 365 and Exchange Server Migrating Support

The updated version also potentials faster and accurate mailbox migration from OST to Exchange Server and Office 365 environments.

Contact

KTools Software

***@ktoolssoftware.com KTools Software

End

-- KTools Software Company has successfully released the updated version (v4.2) of 'KDETools OST to PST Converter' software that provides better-quality support to migrate OST files effortlessly. The updated version also potentials faster and accurate mailbox migration from OST to Exchange Server and Office 365 environments.Here's the list of upgraded features:· Restore OST mailbox data to different file format as PST, EML, MSG, EMLX, HTML, MBOX· Conversion OST Mailbox data to MBOX to migrate Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Encourage, etc.· Export OST Contacts to vCard and OST Calendar to vCal file format· Migrate OST data to Exchange Server and Office 365 account directly· Messaging Filter features to save recovered .ost file with specific date.· Restore permanently deleted items from OST file· PST Split feature to splitting heavy size OST file to smaller PST file size.Additionally, the updated version converts heavy-sized OST files to PST files with better speed and accuracy. Also, it ensures that the exported mailboxes are fully mapped with the source mailboxes even when migrating the specific data items.The tool is now wcj available for immediate download updated v4.2 trial version ( http://www.ktoolssoftware.com/ ost-to-pst-converter.html Also SeeKTools Software is a full-fledged IT company, retaining a strong experience of more than an era in the dominion of IT management solutions. The company revolutionizes the concept of MAIL RECOVERY & MAIL MIGRATION with utmost simplicity and speed, through its wide array of problem-targeted software solutions featuring OST to PST Converter, PST Converter, PST to MBOX Converter and lot more.