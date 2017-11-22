 
Industry News





Advanced centrifugal separator improves quality of agricultural product by removing solids

Improved product quality, output and environmental impact all with an ROI of less than 12 months
 
 
Screening and recovering liquids at Actagro
Screening and recovering liquids at Actagro
PINEVILLE, N.C. - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Actagro is a busy manufacturer of organic acid-based agricultural products that are highly effective with plant nutrients. Actagro was looking to improve its own manufacturing processes by making it more cost effective to optimize a source input process through the production chain. With centrifuge separators proving costly, Actagro sought a cost effective alternative.

After a one-month on-site trial of a Russell Liquid Solid Separator™ wcj demo unit, Actagro purchased the liquid solid separator and installed the unit before the stainless steel settling vats to remove oversize insoluble material from the slurry. The machine was selected due to its high flow rates and production volume which helped reduce the company's insoluble settling time in half during the decanting process.

To discuss how customized separation and filtration solutions can reduce downtime and increase production, contact Russell Finex. http://www.russellfinex.com/en/case-studies/screening-and-recovering-liquids-at-actagro/

