Advanced centrifugal separator improves quality of agricultural product by removing solids
Improved product quality, output and environmental impact all with an ROI of less than 12 months
After a one-month on-site trial of a Russell Liquid Solid Separator™ wcj demo unit, Actagro purchased the liquid solid separator and installed the unit before the stainless steel settling vats to remove oversize insoluble material from the slurry. The machine was selected due to its high flow rates and production volume which helped reduce the company's insoluble settling time in half during the decanting process.
