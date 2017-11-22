 
News By Tag
* Circus Slot Machine
* Slot Machines
* Casino Games
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Montreal
  Quebec
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Online slot machine "Blood Circus"

We present to your attention our new slot, available for purchase in our shop. This slot machine, developed by our designers, covers the Circus theme.
 
 
Game design for slot machine “Blood Circus”
Game design for slot machine “Blood Circus”
MONTREAL, Quebec - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For those, who like to tickle the nerves and to feel a slight state of horror, mixed with the desire to win huge bonuses, we strongly recommend to try your luck in the new game slot machine "Blood Circus", one of the best casino games slot machines!!

Circus performances that will cheer you up with a new influx of adrenaline and will give you a fresh dose of unforgettable impressions are now available for purchase! wcj A complete set of graphic materials and illustrations for the slot machine "Blood Circus" is a new look at the virtual entertainment network, because in addition to the well known mechanics, you are able to get here not only pleasant winnings, but also an aesthetic pleasure. This kit contains a set of themed game symbols, a special background image, as well as a game interface with controls and much more. For the most fearless, we have prepared a special bonus game so don't waste your time, and purchase this kit today!

See more information  about this slot machine at http://slotopaint.com/product/blood-circus/

Contact
Alex Mayer
slotopaint.com@gmail.com
14387931983
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Circus Slot Machine, Slot Machines, Casino Games
Industry:Arts
Location:Montreal - Quebec - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Slotopaint PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share