News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Online slot machine "Blood Circus"
We present to your attention our new slot, available for purchase in our shop. This slot machine, developed by our designers, covers the Circus theme.
Circus performances that will cheer you up with a new influx of adrenaline and will give you a fresh dose of unforgettable impressions are now available for purchase! wcj A complete set of graphic materials and illustrations for the slot machine "Blood Circus" is a new look at the virtual entertainment network, because in addition to the well known mechanics, you are able to get here not only pleasant winnings, but also an aesthetic pleasure. This kit contains a set of themed game symbols, a special background image, as well as a game interface with controls and much more. For the most fearless, we have prepared a special bonus game so don't waste your time, and purchase this kit today!
See more information about this slot machine at http://slotopaint.com/
Contact
Alex Mayer
slotopaint.com@
14387931983
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse