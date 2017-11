Online slot machine "Blood Circus"

We present to your attention our new slot, available for purchase in our shop. This slot machine, developed by our designers, covers the Circus theme.

Game design for slot machine “Blood Circus”

Contact

Alex Mayer

slotopaint.com@ gmail.com

14387931983 Alex Mayer14387931983

End

-- For those, who like to tickle the nerves and to feel a slight state of horror, mixed with the desire to win huge bonuses, we strongly recommend to try your luck in the new game slot machine "Blood Circus", one of the best casino games slot machines!!Circus performances that will cheer you up with a new influx of adrenaline and will give you a fresh dose of unforgettable impressions are now available for purchase! wcj A complete set of graphic materials and illustrations for the slot machine "Blood Circus" is a new look at the virtual entertainment network, because in addition to the well known mechanics, you are able to get here not only pleasant winnings, but also an aesthetic pleasure. This kit contains a set of themed game symbols, a special background image, as well as a game interface with controls and much more. For the most fearless, we have prepared a special bonus game so don't waste your time, and purchase this kit today!See more information about this slot machine at http://slotopaint.com/ product/blood- circus/