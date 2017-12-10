 
News By Tag
* Arcadia Publishing
* Montana
* Local History
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Great Falls
  Montana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri

Local author Ken Robison will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri
Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Arcadia Publishing
Montana
Local History

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Great Falls - Montana - US

Subject:
Events

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for

Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri: Steamboats, Gold and Peace

Local author Ken Robison will be available to sign copies of book

During the 1860s, the Missouri River served as a natural highway, through snags and rapids, from St. Louis to Fort Benton for steamboats bringing Yankees and Rebels and their families to the remote Montana territory. The migration transformed the Upper Missouri region from the isolation of the fur trade era to the raucous gold rush days that would keep the region in turmoil for decades. The influx of newcomers involved its share of dramatic episodes, including the explosion of the Chippewa triggered by a drunken crew member, the mystery of the fugitive James-Younger gang and Colonel Everton Conger's journey from capturing John Wilkes Booth to the Montana Supreme Court. Acclaimed historian Ken Robison reveals the thrilling history behind this war-weary wave of migration seeking opportunity on Montana's wild and scenic frontier.

About the Author:

Native Montanan Ken Robison is historian at the Overholser Historical Research Center, historian for the Great Falls/Cascade County Historic Preservation Commission and is active in historic preservation throughout central Montana. He is a retired navy captain after a career in naval intelligence. The Montana Historical Society honored Ken as "Montana Heritage Keeper" in 2010.

Join wcj the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1601 Market Place Dr Ste #65

Great Falls, MT 59404

When:  Sunday, December 10th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri: Steamboats, Gold and Peace

by Ken Robison

ISBN:  9781467135627

$21.99 | 256 pp. | paperback
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Arcadia Publishing, Montana, Local History
Industry:Publishing
Location:Great Falls - Montana - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share