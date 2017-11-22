 
Just in Time for Christmas: Ovvio Oils Announces Essential Oils Holiday Catalog

Ovvio Oils holiday catalog includes a gift set, and three essential oils and blends.
 
 
WILLISTON, Vt. - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Essential oils company, Ovvio Oils International, has announced its essential oils collection for the holidays. The line-up includes Holiday Spirit and Joy collection gift set, Christmas Tree Pure Memories blend, and two varieties of frankincense essential oil.

'Our special holiday collection has been put together keeping the festival season in mind. It includes scents that perfectly complement this time of the year," Ovvio Oils owner, Steven Koinis, said. "The Holiday Spirit and Joy collection contains four different essential oils and blends, and makes for a great gift," he added.

Frankincense essential oil

Ovvio Oils is offering two different types of frankincense: pure Boswellia carteri and a blend of Boswellia carteri and serrata.  The carteri, which is the costlier of the two, is sourced from Africa, while the serrata comes from India.

Christmas Tree Pure Memories

This formula by Ovvio Oils is made of two essential oils, balsam fir needle and wild black spruce. This scent will appeal to buyers who want to add a warm scent to their celebrations, and to those who want to revisit the spirit of the season for the rest of the year.

Holiday Spirit and Joy Collection

Ovvio Oils Holiday Spirit and Joy collection offers a great saving option: It includes four essential oils and blends, and is priced much lower than the combined cost of the oils if bought individually. The attractively packaged kit includes frankincense essential oil blend, Christmas Tree Pure Memories blend, peppermint essential oil, and sweet orange essential oil.

Ovvio Oils complete product list includes essential oils, ultrasonic aromatherapy diffusers, all natural lip balms, and an essential oils wcj based insect repellent. The company is offering holiday discounts and free shipping on orders. Ovvio Oils products are available for purchase on their website https://ovviooils.com/collections/holiday-collection, and e-retailers Amazon http://www.amazon.com/shops/ovviointernational and Walmart.

About:

A locally owned business founded in Washington's Maple Valley, Ovvio Oils entry into the essential oils market was motivated by the proprietor's need to produce high quality, premium essential oils free from harmful chemicals and low-grade ingredients. Ovvio Oils is committed to providing each customer with the highest standard of customer service.
