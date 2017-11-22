News By Tag
Swiss-Belresidences Juffair In Bahrain Appoints Hotel Manager
Swiss-Belhotel International (SBI) has announced the appointment of Bartlomiej Mart
Bartlomiej brings over 14 years of outstanding experience in the hospitality industry working with some of the most successful hotels in Europe, USA and the Middle East. His most recent posting was as Director of Operations at Marriott Executive Apartments & Residence Inn in Bahrain where he spent almost six years.
Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We have just setup the pre-opening office for Swiss-Belresidences Juffair under the supervision of our Area General Manager Herve Peyre and delighted to welcome Bartlomiej to our team. We are confident his diverse and multi-property management experience with superb pre-opening expertise will prove to be extremely useful in delivering exceptional guest service at Swiss-Belresidences Juffair."
A Polish national, Bartlomiej holds a Master's Degree in European Financial Law. He began his career in the hospitality industry as an F&B Shift Leader at Harrisburg – Hershey Marriott in USA in 2003 before moving to Old Course Hotel & Spa in the UK as HSKP Supervisor in 2005. Bartlomiej continued his progress gaining valuable experience in all aspects of the business. He joined back the Marriott group as Sr. HSKP Supervisor at Marriott Executive Apartments in Dubai in 2006 before taking up the role of House-Keeping Manager at JW Marriott Dubai in 2007. Over the years, Bartlomiej won many prestigious awards including 2014 Edge Award (Marriott Global Award for Excellence in Delivering Guest Experiences. Bartlomiej was one of the only 12 winners from Rooms & Spa disciplines wcj from the group's around 4,000 hotels then).
Swiss-Belresidences Juffair an upper midscale hotel apartment complex featuring 129 well-appointed two and three bedroom serviced units each equipped with fabulous facilities including a full-fledged kitchen. Enjoying a prime location in the city, in close proximity to popular shopping and dining attractions, the hotel also boasts outstanding recreation and dining facilities such as a swimming pool, a large spa connected with the health club, a mini theatre, a kids club, an all-day-dining restaurant and a deli corner in the lobby.
For further information visit http://www.swiss-
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
About Swiss-Belhotel International
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than *145 hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Tanzania. Awarded Indonesia's Leading Global Hotel Chain for six consecutive years, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the world's fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Arab Emirates. swiss-
*Numbers may fluctuate
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
pressrelease@
+971 50 697 5146
