Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Rayna Tours concludes its participation in the five-day Dubai Leisure India Roadshow

Through its participation in the roadshow, Rayna Tours joined Dubai DTCM's B2B workshops to showcase its major products and latest attractions to the Indian market.
 
 
PUNE, India - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Rayna Tours and Travels successfully met with major players from the Indian travel fraternity during Dubai Leisure India Roadshow. Held across India's four major cities: New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Mumbai, it was conducted by the Government of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) with the aim to strengthen and improve the influx of Indian visitors to Dubai. It took place from November 21 – 25, 2017.

Mr. Atul Chaurasya, the Country Head, led the team from Rayna Tours. Commenting on the participation, he stated, "It was an incredibly exciting opportunity for Rayna Tours to interact with some of the key members in the Indian travel industry."

"With focused networking sessions and B2B meetings, the multi-city roadshow proved to be an effective platform for us to present our exclusive offerings to Indian businesses while briefing them about Dubai's latest as well as ground-breaking developments. This has helped us to create strategic business tie-ups with significant trade partners and expand our reach in the region."

He further underscored the record increase in the number of Indian visitors to Dubai during the first quarter of 2017, noting that India remains as one of the biggest source markets not only for UAE but also for Rayna Tours, being one of Dubai's pioneering wcj destination management companies with more than a decade's successful presence in the industry.

Log on to https://www.raynab2b.com for more information.

About Rayna Tours

Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.

Contact
Mr. Atul Chaurasya
Country Head
***@raynab2b.com
+91 20 66838800
