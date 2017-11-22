Financial TV CNBC Goes Live in this Blockchain Geneva and London Forum

Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake keynotes at the Monaco Growth Forums Holiday Blockchain Edition in Geneva and London organized by Andreea Porcelli

David Drake at Nasdaq newsroom before he was interviewed by Jane King.

-- Emerging growth companies, industry professionals, institutional investors will be converging on November 28 until December 1, 2017 in The Mondrian Hotel in London and The Kempinski Hotel in Geneva for this invite-only event.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, will be one of the keynote speakers. He says, "Right now there are more than 150 hedge funds entering the cryptocurrency space. Just like any other venture, it will continue seeing ups and lows like we did with the China ICO banning and its plummet after marking an all-time high. Nonetheless, despite its recent issues, the fact remains, it's still a new asset class and I am extremely excited about its future possibilities."The four-day event will take place in two different locations, Geneva and London. It will feature company presentations, one-to-one meetings, and keynote presentations. There will also be luncheons, wine tastings, gala dinners, and cocktail receptions enabling the delegates to network and connect with potential clients and renowned experts. Major televised and online media outlets will cover this international forum.Joining David Drake, the other speakers include:David Shrier, Founder and Ceo, Distilled AnalyticsPetr Belousov, CEO, ConfidealReuben Godfrey, Director, Blockchain Association of IrelandThe presenting companies include CastaDiva Group, Pindify Sarl, ivyKoin, XTribe, Solve Care, CarFix, CoinMe, Screems Holding, and Polyswarm.The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital are among the media partners.For more details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, wcj ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652Photo credit: thesoholoft.com