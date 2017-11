Author Carly Kade Releases 2nd Book in the 'In the Reins' Series: Cowboy Away

Sequel to the Award-winning Equestrian Fiction Novel Now Available

Cowboy Away, the Sequel to In the Reins

-- Equine author Carly Kade announces the paperback and eBook release of, the second book in thehorse book series.is the highly anticipated sequel to the EQUUS Film Festival Best Western Fiction Literary Award winner & two-time Feathered Quill Book Award recipient,"Sequels can be difficult to write, but not for Carly Kade.is fantastic and without a doubt one of the best sequels I have ever read," said Laurie Berglie of. "This follow-up tobrings McKennon's and Devon's story full circle, yet leaves you hungry for more! I very highly recommend this equestrian romance!"A deeply romantic and suspenseful sequel,follows horse trainer McKennon Kelly as he hits the road with nothing but his memories, a pistol and hope to put his demon to rest. He's a cowboy caught between his present and his past who learns that sometimes one has to go backwards in order to go forward. In the follow-up to, readers start exactly where the first book left off, take a deep dive into the history of the Green Briar gang, meet some new characters, and follow the enigmatic Quarter Horse wcj trainer into his tumultuous past.The sequel is available now in paperback and eBook on Amazon ( http://a.co/ 8zgoQJg ) and Barnes & Noble. View thebook trailer at https://www.carlykadecreative.com/ media-room.html Carly Kade is an award-winning equestrian author from Arizona. Creative writing makes her spurs jingle! She writes fiction about horses, horse shows, western pleasure and a handsome cowboy or two. Her books are for people just like her — crazy about reading, horses, and cute cowboys!Visit Carly's blog where she shares new videos, photos and stories that highlight interesting cowgirl topics, horse tips, series sneak peeks, event updates, and release info! Join the herd and connect with Carly Kade Creative on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest or Twitter.