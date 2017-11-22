News By Tag
Author Carly Kade Releases 2nd Book in the 'In the Reins' Series: Cowboy Away
Sequel to the Award-winning Equestrian Fiction Novel Now Available
"Sequels can be difficult to write, but not for Carly Kade. Cowboy Away is fantastic and without a doubt one of the best sequels I have ever read," said Laurie Berglie of Maryland Equestrian Lifestyle Guide. "This follow-up to In the Reins brings McKennon's and Devon's story full circle, yet leaves you hungry for more! I very highly recommend this equestrian romance!"
A deeply romantic and suspenseful sequel, Cowboy Away follows horse trainer McKennon Kelly as he hits the road with nothing but his memories, a pistol and hope to put his demon to rest. He's a cowboy caught between his present and his past who learns that sometimes one has to go backwards in order to go forward. In the follow-up to In the Reins, readers start exactly where the first book left off, take a deep dive into the history of the Green Briar gang, meet some new characters, and follow the enigmatic Quarter Horse wcj trainer into his tumultuous past.
ABOUT CARLY KADE
Carly Kade is an award-winning equestrian author from Arizona. Creative writing makes her spurs jingle! She writes fiction about horses, horse shows, western pleasure and a handsome cowboy or two. Her books are for people just like her — crazy about reading, horses, and cute cowboys!
