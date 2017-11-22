 
News By Tag
* In the Reins Sequel
* Cowboy Away
* Books by Carly Kade
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Author Carly Kade Releases 2nd Book in the 'In the Reins' Series: Cowboy Away

Sequel to the Award-winning Equestrian Fiction Novel Now Available
 
 
Cowboy Away, the Sequel to In the Reins
Cowboy Away, the Sequel to In the Reins
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* In the Reins Sequel
* Cowboy Away
* Books by Carly Kade

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Products

PHOENIX - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Equine author Carly Kade announces the paperback and eBook release of Cowboy Away, the second book in the In the Reins horse book series. Cowboy Away is the highly anticipated sequel to the EQUUS Film Festival Best Western Fiction Literary Award winner & two-time Feathered Quill Book Award recipient, In the Reins.

"Sequels can be difficult to write, but not for Carly Kade. Cowboy Away is fantastic and without a doubt one of the best sequels I have ever read," said Laurie Berglie of Maryland Equestrian Lifestyle Guide. "This follow-up to In the Reins brings McKennon's and Devon's story full circle, yet leaves you hungry for more! I very highly recommend this equestrian romance!"

A deeply romantic and suspenseful sequel, Cowboy Away follows horse trainer McKennon Kelly as he hits the road with nothing but his memories, a pistol and hope to put his demon to rest. He's a cowboy caught between his present and his past who learns that sometimes one has to go backwards in order to go forward. In the follow-up to In the Reins, readers start exactly where the first book left off, take a deep dive into the history of the Green Briar gang, meet some new characters, and follow the enigmatic Quarter Horse wcj trainer into his tumultuous past.

The sequel is available now in paperback and eBook on Amazon (http://a.co/8zgoQJg) and Barnes & Noble. View the Cowboy Away book trailer at https://www.carlykadecreative.com/media-room.html.

ABOUT CARLY KADE

Carly Kade is an award-winning equestrian author from Arizona. Creative writing makes her spurs jingle! She writes fiction about horses, horse shows, western pleasure and a handsome cowboy or two. Her books are for people just like her — crazy about reading, horses, and cute cowboys!

Visit Carly's blog where she shares new videos, photos and stories that highlight interesting cowgirl topics, horse tips, series sneak peeks, event updates, and release info! Join the herd and connect with Carly Kade Creative on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest or Twitter.

Contact
Carly Kade Creative
***@carlykadecreative.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlykadecreative.com Email Verified
Tags:In the Reins Sequel, Cowboy Away, Books by Carly Kade
Industry:Books
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carly Kade Creative News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share