News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Jerry Cohen, Partner/Mediator/Arbitrator, Burns & Levinson LLP and JAMS,Inc. to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Jerry Cohen
Jerry Cohen has had a broad spectrum career in intellectual property law and related activities including business organization, finance, regulation and business and legal ethics.
Jerry has more than 40 years of experience handling patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret, unfair competition, antitrust and IP misuse, licensing/franchising, visual arts, software, databases and publication law, formation and operation of business enterprises and not-for-profit organizations, international trade, litigation/ADR, and legal ethics. He manages the acquisition, licensing and litigation of intellectual property rights. He has also served as an expert witness, arbitrator and mediator in intellectual property matters. Jerry has had a long-term practice in IP and Corporate development for new enterprises. He also provides service as mediator/arbitrator (with AAA, JAMS) and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.
About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.
Event Synopsis:
Innovation is the lifeblood of business in the information age. Most of this wcj innovation is captured in trade secrets. Product cycles have compressed making speed to market critical for a competitive advantage. Patents and other forms of intellectual property protection may be too slow. Increased employee mobility as well as threats to computer stored information have created the confluence of increased trade secret value and vulnerability.
In order to protect the company "jewels" management is challenged to improve their business processes in regard to their trade secret assets. Information does not qualify as a trade secret if it is not the subject of "reasonable efforts" to protect its secrecy. Requirements for what is "reasonable"
Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they take listeners beyond the basics of trade secrets law and protection. Speakers, will examine existing trends, best practices and strategies that will help businesses ensure trade secret protection in the face of internal and external threats.
This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:
· Practical and Effective Strategies for Safeguarding Trade Secrets
· Misappropriation of Trade Secrets under common law
· Best Practices for Trade Secret Protection
· Latest Updates in Trade Secret Litigation
· The Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse