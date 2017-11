University of Northampton MBA Webinar - 12 Dec 2017

Contact

Stafford Global

***@staffordglobal.org Stafford Global

End

-- This webinar is directed at managers and leaders in private, public and government sector. Learn about strategic thinking, critical analysis, competitive judgement and other important topics on an MBA delivered by the University of Northampton via blended learning in the UAE.Hear directly from the programme director, Professor Timothy Campbell on the advantages and merits of joining the University of Northampton MBA programme with CIPS accreditation and QAA certification.The wcj University of Northampton Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Petford, said: "This rating (TEF GOLD) by the Government is confirmation that the University of Northampton is one of the finest teaching institutions in the UK, offering our students an experience that many promises but few can deliver. Our Staff and the students who have studied with us – both in the UK and overseas – can take pride today as this is an outstanding achievement."Click on the event registration link below to join this webinar offered by the University of Northampton withTo register for this event, please click on Event Regsitration ( http://blog.staffordglobal.org/ events/university- of-north... ).Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly ( https://www.staffordglobal.org/ contact-form ) about the CIPS accredited MBA programme and they can assist you with your application and registration.Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org