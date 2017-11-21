News By Tag
University of Northampton MBA Webinar - 12 Dec 2017
Hear directly from the programme director, Professor Timothy Campbell on the advantages and merits of joining the University of Northampton MBA programme with CIPS accreditation and QAA certification.
· One of only two Universities worldwide to have an MBA with CIPS accreditation
· Ranked No. 1 for Employability (HESA)
· UK's Highest Climbing University (in the rankings) 2014.
The wcj University of Northampton Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Petford, said: "This rating (TEF GOLD) by the Government is confirmation that the University of Northampton is one of the finest teaching institutions in the UK, offering our students an experience that many promises but few can deliver. Our Staff and the students who have studied with us – both in the UK and overseas – can take pride today as this is an outstanding achievement."
Click on the event registration link below to join this webinar offered by the University of Northampton with
Prof. Timothy Campbell,
Visiting Professor of International Management
MBA Programme Director
Tuesday, 12th December, 2017,
7:30 – 8:30 pmUAE time (GMT +4)
To register for this event, please click on Event Regsitration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset!
(GoToWebinar Software)
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Contact
Stafford Global
***@staffordglobal.org
End
