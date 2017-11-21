News By Tag
Iflix Appoints Telco Executive John Saad As Ceo Of Iflix Mena, Nader Sobhan Current Head, Shifts To
iflix, the world's leading entertainment service for emerging markets, today announced the appointment of telecommunications industry executive John Saad as iflix's new CEO of MENA
With more than 15 years of commercial and marketing experience in the mobile telecommunications sector, Mr. Saad brings a wealth expertise and a successful track record leading business growth across various markets.
As a top executive, Mr. Saad was responsible for growing the business and market position of telecom operators in MENA, including Mobily in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Vodafone in Egypt and Qatar.
iflix Co-founder and Group CEO, Mark Britt commented: "John's commercial and telco expertise will be invaluable as we continue to cement our position as the leading entertainment provider across emerging markets. I'm thrilled to welcome him on board to lead iflix MENA into the next phase of growth."
Mr. Saad added: "iflix has established itself as the preeminent market leader in digital entertainment across this region and I am excited to join the team to help lead the entertainment revolution in the Middle East."
Current Head of iflix MENA, Nader Sobhan shifts to a new global role as Strategic Advisor working closely with iflix Co-founder and Group CEO, Mark Britt.
"Nader was instrumental in building iflix's footprint throughout the region. As a Co-founder of iflix MENA, he was pivotal in establishing the partnerships and strategies which have propelled our business in the region. On behalf of the team, I would like to congratulate Nader on his new role where he will continue to advise iflix's executive team and Board, grow and manage the Company's key partner relationships, and provide crucial business development support," said Britt.
Mr. Sobhan kick-started the company's operations in MENA, starting off alone and rapidly scaling up to a team of 74 employees in eight operating markets within nine months. His dedication and commitment to the brand was pivotal in raising funding, establishing solid partnerships, studio deals, and executing strategies which have been the driving force behind iflix's presence in MENA.
"We are very grateful for his incredible focus on execution and on the success achieved in setting up iflix with long term commercial agreements and a trajectory of continued growth," concluded Britt.
Since its launch in June 2017, iflix has achieved exponential growth in MENA, expanding its footprint across eight markets and establishing a first-of-its-
The company recently took home the much coveted "Best OTT Production of the Year" award from ASBU Selevision Broadcast PRO Middle East Awards for its first original production "Waklinha Walaa", a 60-episode Egyptian comedy series gathering 60 of the Arab world's leading wcj stars.
Now available to over one billion consumers across 24 territories throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, iflix has established itself as the clear market leader in video streaming. Offering consumers, a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian and Middle Eastern regional, and local TV shows and movies, including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.
ABOUT IFLIX
iflix is the world's leading entertainment service for emerging markets, offering users unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies and more. With a vast selection everyone's favourite comedies, drama, K-drama, Turkish drama, Bollywood, Nollywood, cartoons, movies, live sports and more from Hollywood, The UK, Asia, The Middle East and Africa, iflix places the entertainment people want at their fingertips to either stream or download. For one low monthly fee, iflix subscribers can watch on their mobile phone, laptop, tablet, TV… wherever, whenever.
Let's play.
iflix is currently available to consumers in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Maldives, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Cambodia, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Nepal and Bangladesh.
