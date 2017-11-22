Handmade Business E-Commerce Launch of Aromatherapy Heat Pillows

Announcing Dreamedies Spa Product Collection- Hawaii Winter, a Line of Traditional Hawaiian Cotton Relaxation Products.

-- Dreamedies, a handmade business, launched their Dreamedies.com e-store just in time for Cyber Monday 2017. The store will start off with their Hawaii Winter collection that will feature relaxation remedies made from traditional Hawaiian fabrics. Dreamedies aims to offer relaxation solutions and products made from unique fabrics collected from around the world. The assortment will include neck wraps, pillows, and different forms of therapy, such as aromatherapy and heat therapy."We're thrilled to have this online store open in San Francisco. Most people around here never get time to relax because everything is so fast-paced. Dreamedies will offer low-tech relaxation to the high-tech environment,"said Amanda Allen, the founder and CEO of Dreamedies. Amanda is a graduate of the Terry J. Lundgren Center for Retailing at the University of Arizona. She has worked at the corporate wcj offices of a few major retailers in the merchandising and product development departments. She is an ardent traveler and has been to many different countries and experienced different cultures around the world. These combined experiences were the inspiration to create the Dreamedies brand.Amanda has collected many fabrics from different places, including Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, and India. She combines this with her extensive experience in the product development to bring a new world of products to their customers, giving them the opportunity to enjoy an exotic relaxation experience from the comfort of their homes."These products were ideally made for the naturally adventurous. You know the people who would love to travel and take everything the world has to offer but are restricted because they're just so busy. City life can just take you so far away from nature that you have no time to just stop and take everything in," said Amanda, who is optimistic about the impact the store will have on San Francisco's busy environment.