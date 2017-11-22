News By Tag
Handmade Business E-Commerce Launch of Aromatherapy Heat Pillows
Announcing Dreamedies Spa Product Collection- Hawaii Winter, a Line of Traditional Hawaiian Cotton Relaxation Products.
"We're thrilled to have this online store open in San Francisco. Most people around here never get time to relax because everything is so fast-paced. Dreamedies will offer low-tech relaxation to the high-tech environment,"
Amanda has collected many fabrics from different places, including Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, and India. She combines this with her extensive experience in the product development to bring a new world of products to their customers, giving them the opportunity to enjoy an exotic relaxation experience from the comfort of their homes.
"These products were ideally made for the naturally adventurous. You know the people who would love to travel and take everything the world has to offer but are restricted because they're just so busy. City life can just take you so far away from nature that you have no time to just stop and take everything in," said Amanda, who is optimistic about the impact the store will have on San Francisco's busy environment.
