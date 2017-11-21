News By Tag
Bulwark & ARCON Successfully Collaborate in Regional Cyber Security Summit in Muscat
The Event provided a deep insight and a sound strategy towards efficient Cyber Resilience
Considering cyber resilience as the key, and continuing the success of the previous editions, ITU Arab Regional Cybersecurity organized the "The 6th Annual Regional Cybersecurity Summit" hosted by ITA Oman represented by Oman National CERT in collaboration with White Paper Summits (WPS) and Nispana Innovative Platforms. The 6th edition covered a range of topics, highlighting the current trends and future threats, which are affecting the organizations & business effectiveness.
The Summit provided a platform for over 350+ attendees from across the Middle East to form new partnerships, discuss new policies and identify latest technologies to combat cyber threats.
Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director, Bulwark Technologies said: "Enterprises and government entities are giving high priority for securing the data & information and increase their cybersecurity spending in 2017-18 as cyberattacks have become more rampant. Through participation in the Regional Cyber Security Summit in Oman, Bulwark aims to meet potential customers to assist organizations proactively & identify potential threats and attacks before they happen, and enhance the security ecosystem of the organization & the region, as a whole."
According to Nikhil Sanghavi , ARCON's Business Development and Sales Director (Middle East) ,''The company is focused on risk predictive technologies and user behavior analytics that allows organizations to detect threats in a real-time.Arcon offers a proprietary unified governance framework, which addresses risk across various technology platforms. The Regional Cyber Security Summit provided a great platform to discuss on the latest threats effecting the organizations and address on the complete security solutions for future prevention''.
About Bulwark Technologies:
Bulwark Technologies is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit www.bulwark.biz.
About ARCON:
ARCON is a leading Information Risk Management Solutions provider, specializing in Privileged Access Management and continuous Risk Assessment solutions. The Mumbai-based company has been in the Identity wcj and Access control space for more than 10 years.
ARCON Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a leading global product and robust solution that mitigates risks arising out of Privileged Identity and Access Management and helps to meet compliance requirements. Our product provides seamless access and scalable architecture with real-time monitoring and analytics to predict, protect and prevent cyber threats. More than 250 enterprises spanning wide-ranging industries such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government Organizations, Media, Health Care, and Fintech have deployed ARCON PAM as of today.
While the risk-control solution provider continues to be a leader in India and the ME region, it is gaining a strong traction in APAC and Africa thanks to its well distributed global channel network and reputation it has in the cyber security domain. For more information, please visit www.arconnet.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Ms. Sonali Basu Roy | Marketing Manager
E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz |www.bulwark.biz
