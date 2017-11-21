 
Industry News





Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Incredible Reviews From Colorado DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Colorado, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
Dave Cox
Dave Cox
 
DENVER - Nov. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Colorado to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and Denver; Colorado, to deliver the seminar to some of Colorado's best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here is a testimonial from one of Colorado's best DUI attorneys:

"Best CLE I've ever attended."
Erin Hogan - Lakewood, Colorado

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of wcj training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Oklahoma, Tennessee, and California. Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Norman, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City; Oklahoma
Jackson, Memphis, and Nashville; Tennessee
Riverside, San Diego, and Los Angeles; California
Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose; California

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
