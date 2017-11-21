News By Tag
* Icse
* Education
* Exam
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Exam18 launches Solutions to Prelim Papers of India's best ICSE Schools
Exam18 has become ICSE student's & teacher's preferred choice for ICSE Board exam preparations with unique study materials from Senior ICSE School Teachers.
All teachers swear by the benefits of solving question papers. It helps familiarize yourself with the question pattern, helps figure out the amount of time that needs to be dedicated to each question and is a good way to understand the expectations of the teacher. It helps with time management, especially when it comes to questions testing your compositional skills in literature papers. Moreover, the variety we wcj offer through this package can also help predict the probability of a question or concept appearing in the exams. If the same question on chemical bonding is favoured by teachers from five different schools, you would know chemical bonding is quite coveted from the board exam point of view. This helps with localised learning and engaging with a given concept more intensively.
Exam18 a platform dedicated to improving the study process, making it less taxing for students, by supplementing it with intensely researched reading materials prepared by educators with over 25 years of experience. The books are supported with proactively emailed tips and tricks to help prepare systematically for exams, with special focus on mnemonic techniques and review notes. Students also have the option to communicate with the authors in case of doubts or difficulties in understanding concepts discussed in their books which is usually not possible with traditional study guides.
The schools being featured include the ABVM School, the City International School, Jamnabai Narsee School, Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, VIBGYOR High School, Arya Vidya Mandir School, Hiranandani Foundation School, Lilavatibai Podar School, Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Jasudben M. L. School, G. D. Somani Memorial School and the Gokuldham High School & Junior College amongst many others.
Apart from this package, Exam18 also offers a wide variety of study materials and notes by School Teachers, created to help students engage better in studies. Separate categories are available for ICSE & ISC syllabi. Visit http://www.exam18.com to place your orders soon and ace your board exams.
Media Contact
Chirag Agarwal
***@exam18.com
+917506181854
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse