Leesa Robinson announces Enchantment US Pageant
Leesa Robinson Talent Agency is going to shake up the pageant world. We have opened up our pageant system wcj to all genders. We will work with ages 5 on up, and we are excited to expand and work within the LGBT community and combine this into an amazing pageant system. We will be a community service pageant system and not require swim suite category to be judged. We believe beauty is within and can be shown within the work one has done within the community, family and life events.
If you are interested in joining please feel free to reach out! New Mexico categories are almost filled, Nevada has 1 amazing queen several opportunities left in all states. We would love to have some amazing kings to represent their state!
Keep checking back on http://www.leesarobinson.com for updates on new companies and projects.
Leesa Robinson
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Nov 25, 2017