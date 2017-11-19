 
Industry News





We Are Pleased To Announce The Launch of Cleanectory

An Online Business Directory Devoted To Listing Your Cleaning Business
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Nov. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to announce the launch of Cleanectory!

Cleanectory is an online business directory devoted to promoting the growth of cleaning businesses and related home/office service providers. Listed members can manage reviews, post service articles, publish and share their blog posts, share visual media images, create promotional events and more.

We offer the following membership levels:

Basic: wcj Accept and Manage Reviews, List in 1 Category, and Link to Your Website. Free.

Featured: Accept and Manage Reviews, List in 5 Categories, Link to Website, Add Phone Number, Higher Ranking in Searches. Only $1.99/month or $24.99/year.

Premium: Full site access, Unlimited Category Selection, Link to Website, Add Phone Number, Highest Ranking in Searches, No Ads on Profile, Accept and Manage Reviews. Only $2.99/month or $34.99/year.

At Cleanectory, we are dedicated to seeing you succeed. Our prices are set to allow you a cost-effective business listing that optimizes your online exposure.
We look forward to supporting and promoting your growth on Cleanectory. List your business today!

http://www.cleanectory.com

Jason Woodruff
***@cleanectory.com
Cleaning Business, Housecleaners, Small Business
Services
Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Subject:Companies
