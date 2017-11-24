 
News By Tag
* FunkFlex
* Billionaire Burke
* Black Friday
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019

Billionaire Burke Set to Celebrate the success of hit single "What I like" at Lotus Fridays

Harlem Rapper Billionaire Burke hosts Lotus Friday on Black Friday, in celebration of the release of his smash hit "What I Like"
 
 
BILLIONAIRE BURKE
BILLIONAIRE BURKE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* FunkFlex
* Billionaire Burke
* Black Friday

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Nov. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Harlem Rapper Billionaire Burke is having a fourth quarter reminiscent of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Kyrie Irving, not in the basketball sense obviously, but in regards to the way the young Hip Hop mogul is closing out 2017.

Billionaire Burke's single new "What I Like" is currently one of the top "bubbling under" hip hop records of the year. "What I Like" has made a major impact virally with nearly 230k YouTube views, thousands of Spotify, Tidal & SoundCloud streams and features on blogs such as ThisIs50.com, HipHopSince1987, Spate Magazine and many more. In addition impressive radio response, his single is receiving spins on New York's Power 105.1 and Hartford CT's Hot 93.7, wcj as well the attention of several top New York deejays and tastemakers receiving heavy plays during prime time at various top New York clubs and dancehalls all over the east coast.

On November 24, 2017 (Black Friday) Billionaire Burke will celebrate the release of "What I Like" Officially at Lotus Fridays at Suite 36 located at 16 W 36 Street New York, NY with Hot 97's kingpin FunkFlex and DJ Chris Dollar aka "The Voice Of Queens".

Lotus Fridays has fastly become one the hottest Friday Night parties not just in New York but in the country. With a litany of celebrities and sports stars regularly in attendance.

As Burke Readies his new project "Rise to Greatness", "What I Like" is serving as a great lead single to what will be without question a 2018 masterpiece.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHN2rRZ3uNY



Follow on Instagram: @BillionaireBurke

Booking: BillionaireBurke@AOSEntertainment.com

Press: Info@LBConsultation.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lbconsultation.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 24, 2017
L&B Consultation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share