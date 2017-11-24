News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Billionaire Burke Set to Celebrate the success of hit single "What I like" at Lotus Fridays
Harlem Rapper Billionaire Burke hosts Lotus Friday on Black Friday, in celebration of the release of his smash hit "What I Like"
Billionaire Burke's single new "What I Like" is currently one of the top "bubbling under" hip hop records of the year. "What I Like" has made a major impact virally with nearly 230k YouTube views, thousands of Spotify, Tidal & SoundCloud streams and features on blogs such as ThisIs50.com, HipHopSince1987, Spate Magazine and many more. In addition impressive radio response, his single is receiving spins on New York's Power 105.1 and Hartford CT's Hot 93.7, wcj as well the attention of several top New York deejays and tastemakers receiving heavy plays during prime time at various top New York clubs and dancehalls all over the east coast.
On November 24, 2017 (Black Friday) Billionaire Burke will celebrate the release of "What I Like" Officially at Lotus Fridays at Suite 36 located at 16 W 36 Street New York, NY with Hot 97's kingpin FunkFlex and DJ Chris Dollar aka "The Voice Of Queens".
Lotus Fridays has fastly become one the hottest Friday Night parties not just in New York but in the country. With a litany of celebrities and sports stars regularly in attendance.
As Burke Readies his new project "Rise to Greatness", "What I Like" is serving as a great lead single to what will be without question a 2018 masterpiece.
https://www.youtube.com/
Follow on Instagram: @BillionaireBurke
Booking: BillionaireBurke@
Press: Info@LBConsultation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 24, 2017