Aperion Global Institute Expands Digital Learning Educational Market footprint in Texas

Breaking News: Houstons Training and Education Center-(HTEC) Partners with Aperion Global Institute to Expand Degree Offerings and Now Provide Online Learning with over 1000+ Career and Professional Development Certificates

-- Aperion Global Institute today announced a partnership with the Houstons Training and Education Center, Inc., to expand their digital e-learning online certificate offerings through the Houstons Training and Educational Center for Excellence Institute. In addition to the current certificate offerings, HTEC will offer new online programs such as; Coding and Programming, Supply Chain and Logistics Management (pre-certification program), Digital Marketing, Supervisors and Managers Training, Non-Profit Management.With a focus on providing innovative, relevant and quality content, all courses offered by HTEC are aimed at advancing participants' professional development, as well as provide a solid educational foundation. The fully integrated programs include features such as; full digital access from phones, tablets, or PCs; self-paced study, and are nationally accredited by ACICS. A few of HTEC's featured approved and certified interdisciplinary programs include Veterans Approved Official Education Center, Network & Computer Systems Administrator, Medical Assistant, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Phlebotomy, Fiber Network Technician, and Veteran Supply Chain Logistics Management.Stephanie Boutte-Phillips, HTEC's, CEO, said; "The constantly changing knowledge, skills, and abilities that are required in today's workforce are a growing need. Houstons Technical Training and Education Center provides a vehicle for an individual and our organization to remain competitive within an emerging global pool of talent." Boutte-Phillips further commented, "That is why we are excited about our Digital Online Learning agreement with Aperion Global Institute. The ability to educate and reach individuals regardless of where they are located is possible 24/7-365 days a year through the 21st Century Digital Licensed platforms of AGI. They align perfectly with the educational mission of our students.Finally, Boutte-Phillips said, "Here at HTEC, we strongly believe our programs provide useful material that can be used to build a much stronger pool of qualified employees beginning at the management level and progressing as high as the CEO in any organization, including HTEC."Dr. Trina Coleman, Chief STEM Officer, Aperion Global Institutecomments, "The partnership wcj between HTEC and Aperion Global Institute is a great fit. The HTEC career paths and the AGI course offerings are a guaranteed match for the successful completion of a student's program of choice. An added and unique offering is the inclusion of a Math Prep for College and Work course that will help ALL incoming students gauge their basic, intermediate and pre-algebra math skills." Dr. Coleman's Academic Blue BloodSTEM Institute will provide this course because she believes math skills are necessary regardless of what profession one chooses.The new courses offered by HTEC's online institute will incorporate a supportive source of global experts in their respective fields to lead and guide participants through the material, as well as provide outlets for peer interaction inside and outside the digital platform. The courses offered are to support the idea of creating life-long learners to succeed in the global environment and excel in the global workforce.Enrollment to all courses remains open 24-7/365 days a year. Begin your journey taking courses with us today and become a Lifelong Learner by taking E-Learning at your own pace via Digital E-Learning through Houstons Training Education Center for Excellence Institute. No Admission Requirements*(see Requirements)No Applications Required* (see Requirements)Enroll@For more about:About Aperion Global InstituteA unique digital educational model that has a direct focus on its mission which is "Erasing the Digital Educational Divide and Create Lifelong Learners." Aperion Global Institute will accomplish this goal by ensuring that the art of learning is accessible, 24/7-365 days a year, and flexible, through a reliable cloud-based all inclusive advanced technology multi-language licensed e-learning platform.Subscribe to Newsletter by visiting:By emailHTEC-Houstons Training and Education Center, Inc. began offering services in October 1998 in Southwest Houston. HTEC-HOUSTONS TRAINING AND EDUCATION CENTER, INC. is dedicated to excellence in our education and vocational training division. We provide the most complete and comprehensive educational services for vocational training, communities, businesses, and individuals. Through our courses and curricula, we help individuals become more proficient in computer technology, ultimately improving their productivity.To learn more about Houstons Training and Education Center, visit www.houston-tec.comor call@281-219-3305.