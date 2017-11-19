 
News By Tag
* Sheds
* Lincolnton
* Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Deals
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lincolnton
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019


Black Friday Special at Hometown Sheds Lincolnton

Hometown Sheds Lincolnton is having a Black Friday special on New Sheds, already reduced USED sheds, New playsets and custom Steel Structure carports, garages, RV and Boat Covers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sheds
* Lincolnton
* Sale

Industry:
* Deals

Location:
* Lincolnton - North Carolina - US

LINCOLNTON, N.C. - Nov. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Hometown Sheds Lincolnton is having a Black Friday Special that will start Friday November 24 thru Saturday November 25.

This Black Friday Special will include New and Used Sheds, New Playsets and Custom Steel Structures.
Needing a shed to get your garage organized or need more space in your home? Get the shed you need November 24 thru November 25 at Hometown Sheds Lincolnton! All New and used Sheds
will be marked down 5% from the price marked in the sheds.

Have the kids been begging for a playset (http://hsheds.com/playsets)? Now if your chance to be the best Holiday Gift Giver! Hometown Sheds Lincolnton is offering New Playsets 5% off original price!

What about the garage of your dreams? Do you need a carport to cover your boat, car, RV before the snow comes? Hometown Sheds Lincolnton has got you covered! With the purchase of your carport, garage or wcj steel structure barn you will get FREE a walk through door OR Certification.

If you have been waiting for a deal on a shed, playset or steel structure, no need to wait any longer! Call Stephanie today at 704-735-3334 to secure the special limited offer or visit www.hsheds.com and click on the big red button for no credit check Rent-to-Own.


Sale Starts 9am November 24th ends 3pm Saturday November 25th. Be sure to mention this ad for discount. No other discounts or specials can be applied. Prior sales do not apply.

Please visit Stephanie at 2509 E Main St Lincolnton NC 28092 to pick exactly what your family or business needs. On a time crunch? No worries, all orders can be taken over the phone at 704-735-3334 or over the internet at www.hsheds.com

Be sure to like us on facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HometownShedsLincolnton/) to see what specials we have coming up and any new repos we have on the lot.

Contact
Hometown Sheds Lincolnon
***@vyzion-ent.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vyzion-ent.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vyzion Radio News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share