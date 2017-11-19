News By Tag
Black Friday Special at Hometown Sheds Lincolnton
Hometown Sheds Lincolnton is having a Black Friday special on New Sheds, already reduced USED sheds, New playsets and custom Steel Structure carports, garages, RV and Boat Covers.
This Black Friday Special will include New and Used Sheds, New Playsets and Custom Steel Structures.
Needing a shed to get your garage organized or need more space in your home? Get the shed you need November 24 thru November 25 at Hometown Sheds Lincolnton! All New and used Sheds
will be marked down 5% from the price marked in the sheds.
Have the kids been begging for a playset (http://hsheds.com/
What about the garage of your dreams? Do you need a carport to cover your boat, car, RV before the snow comes? Hometown Sheds Lincolnton has got you covered! With the purchase of your carport, garage or wcj steel structure barn you will get FREE a walk through door OR Certification.
If you have been waiting for a deal on a shed, playset or steel structure, no need to wait any longer! Call Stephanie today at 704-735-3334 to secure the special limited offer or visit www.hsheds.com and click on the big red button for no credit check Rent-to-Own.
Sale Starts 9am November 24th ends 3pm Saturday November 25th. Be sure to mention this ad for discount. No other discounts or specials can be applied. Prior sales do not apply.
Please visit Stephanie at 2509 E Main St Lincolnton NC 28092 to pick exactly what your family or business needs. On a time crunch? No worries, all orders can be taken over the phone at 704-735-3334 or over the internet at www.hsheds.com
