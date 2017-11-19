News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
In-House Recruitment Awards see Eploy customer land multiple awards
The awards recognise in-house recruitment teams across multiple categories and once again competition was high.
The Eploy team were thrilled to see Mencap collect the most awards by any company on the evening - a total of three awards which is a fantastic achievement.
Here's a summary of their success:
Best Candidate Experience
In a highly contested category that included finalists Grant Thornton and SAP, Mencap were crowned winners of Best Candidate Experience, with the judges commenting:
"The candidates are quite clearly at the heart of this Recruitment teams' role, providing an outstanding service and care for candidates through sheer hard work and a personal touch. Showcasing within their entry impressive metrics, good candidate feedback all within a very tough market with high turnover".
Eploy have worked with Mencap to improve the candidate experience, reducing the candidate drop out rate by 60% in just 6 months. With their improved careers site they are receiving a higher number of registrations, applications and starters.
You can read the Mencap case study here https://www.eploy.co.uk/
Best Public Sector / Not-for-profit Team
The judges commented on how there were 'a number of remarkable entries in this category' but it is Mencap that stood head and shoulders above the rest.
"One particular stand-out entry has reimagined their processes through astounding innovation and data usage on a small budget, with stellar impact and hiring metrics. Identifying issues for the wider industry, not just their business the judges described this team as "simply fantastic".
Best In-House Recruitment Manager
Best In-House Recruitment Manager went to Rob Walker at Mencap, a well-deserved winner in this category who received a rapturous reception when his name was announced. His leadership and vision was recognised by the judges; something the Eploy team have witnessed first-hand during the implementation of Eploy's e-recruitment platform.
Here is what the judges had to say "Every successful recruitment team needs strategic leadership and the winner of this category leads by example. Successful implementation of new technologies and processes has reduced time and cost to hire in a difficult market with significant improvements clearly detailed. A true inspiration for the team".
Rob Walker and his team were ecstatic at the trio of accolades. Rob Walker stated: wcj "having a dedicated team and a recruitment CRM system where we can manage our entire candidate journey has helped us to deliver remarkable results. A huge thank you to our partners in helping our team on this journey".
Also commenting on the hugely successful evening for Mencap was Chris Bogh, Chief Technology Officer at Eploy, "we are hugely proud to have Mencap as a customer. They have embraced using Eploy's recruitment software and made a real difference to the entire recruitment process. It's wonderful to see the Mencap team providing such a great candidate experience, continually measuring their performance and getting external recognition for their achievements"
Chris was delighted to present an award on the evening; Best International Recruitment Team, which was awarded to American Express Global Business Travel.
We are very much looking forward to 2018 and the in-house recruitment network events and awards.
The In-house Recruitment Network is the fastest growing community for In-house Recruiters and HR professionals in the industry. Members benefit from helpful and informative online forums, specialist breakfast events, high value conferences and of course the official In-house Recruitment Awards.
Contact
Rachel Robins
***@eploy.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse