Lumina Technologies rewarded for its work in the community

Last night, Hemel Hempstead-based Lumina Technologies won the Hertfordshire Business Award for Commercial Business in the Community.

-- The award recognises Lumina's passionate belief that corporate social responsibility (CSR) is part of the life-blood of the company. As a business it strongly believes it has a responsibility to the community, local business, the environment and its own staff.MD Richard McBarnet is the driving force behind the policy and is obviously delighted with the recognition. "Lumina is very active in the local community wcj and has formed long-term partnerships with local charities, community and business organisations. We support these partnerships with a mixture of sponsorship, fundraising, volunteering, mentoring andwork. Lumina's CSR policy is very important to me, and as MD I am in a good position to drive it forward. I am especially keen on providing practical support, which is more meaningful and impactful, and I am thrilled that my business peers have acknowledged this."For more information about the award-winning Lumina Technologies, please visit the company website at http://www.luminatech.co.uk/