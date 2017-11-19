News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lumina Technologies rewarded for its work in the community
Last night, Hemel Hempstead-based Lumina Technologies won the Hertfordshire Business Award for Commercial Business in the Community.
MD Richard McBarnet is the driving force behind the policy and is obviously delighted with the recognition. "Lumina is very active in the local community wcj and has formed long-term partnerships with local charities, community and business organisations. We support these partnerships with a mixture of sponsorship, fundraising, volunteering, mentoring and pro bono work. Lumina's CSR policy is very important to me, and as MD I am in a good position to drive it forward. I am especially keen on providing practical support, which is more meaningful and impactful, and I am thrilled that my business peers have acknowledged this."
For more information about the award-winning Lumina Technologies, please visit the company website at http://www.luminatech.co.uk/
Contact
Sarah Wragg
***@cariadmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse