Home made for entertaining outdoors available in Lakemoor

-- John Herman, broker for PropertyUp announces this extraordinary home at 28810 HoneySuckle Ct., Lakemoor, IL, which has a spectacular outdoor living area.With 2544 square feet this home offers plenty of indoor living area with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, a finished basement and more.The kitchen is recently remodeled with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, side by side refrigerator vaulted ceiling, skylights and an amazing island. The adjacent eating area features a fireplace and overlooks the backyard.The backyard features one of the most amazing decks you'll see, around an immaculate above-ground pool. There's a newer hot tub, the yard is totally fenced and the pool is heated by a very efficient heat pump.The main level has new bamboo flooring. There are many updates including roof, water heater, front door, sliding back door, painted deck, back up sump pump system, ejector and sump pump and updated landscaping.There is central air and the house has a whole house fan and a 3 car attached garage. Another convenience is a main floor laundry. The home was built in 1998 and 2016 taxes were $8091. There is a neighborhood assessment of $148 per year.The home is in the Lakemoor Farms neighborhood which is served by school district 38 for elementary and junior high and district 124 for high school.Lakemoor, Illinois is a village in Lake and McHenry counties, located northwest of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border.Lakemoor wcj offers residents a vibrant park system, community activities and plenty to do in a quiet setting. bordering Lily Lake, a glacial lake of approximately 89 acres. The Fox River flows through the area providing lots of opportunity for summer and winter sportsThere is a dedicated police department and fire protection.There are appoximately 6005 people living in Lakemoor, with nearly equal numbers of males and females. Median age is 32 years old. The estimated median household income is $70514, and the per capita income is about $31000.The median home value is $153023.This listing is offered by John Herman. To see it email assistant @propertyup.com or call 847 847 4711.