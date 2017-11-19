Ademco Security Group Managing Director, Toby Koh, Bags Top 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Toby Koh, Group Managing Director, Ademco Security Group

-- Toby Koh, Group Managing Director, Ademco Security Group (Ademco), has been named the top winner of thefor his outstanding visionary and tenacious leadership as a business owner of an established enterprise. Recognised as one of the most prestigious business awards in Singapore, EYA honours entrepreneurs from diverse industries who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurial spirit through business expansion, growth, innovation and technological advancement.Now into its 29year, the EYA prides itself in its high qualifying criteria that involves a stringent selection process of various stages including application, proposal submission, interviews and site visits. Jointly organised by the Rotary Club of Singapore and the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME), its esteemed panel of judges this year included established business leaders, academicians, senior staff from civil service and high reputes from various fields."I am honoured and delighted to receive this prestigious award," wcj said Toby Koh, Group Managing Director, Ademco Security. "This comes as a recognition of Ademco's business strategy, commitment to provide seamless quality support and services, keeping ahead of the technological curve and the Ademco difference in offering solutions that go beyond security also enhancing other areas of a business operation. I strongly believe that a company is only as good as the people who make it and I share this award with the entire Ademco team who have been instrumental in the company's growth".A name synonymous with security, Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd has been delivering integrated innovative and comprehensive security solutions to more than 8,000 institutional, commercial and government clients across Asia for more than three decades.Incorporated in Singapore, it has an annual turnover of over S$30 million, staff strength of more than 400 personnel across more than 20 cities in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, China, Indonesia and India.