Canada's Rising Stars of HR revealed in annual industry report
24 HR professionals have been recognized as the best of the best in the industry
After the success of the Rising Stars report in 2016, this year's response has been just as enthusiastic with HRDC receiving a new record of nominations nationwide across a wide range of industries—from financial services to media. The professionals on this year's list have all worked on impressive projects and have added to the standing of the HR profession, despite having less than 10 years of experience in the field.
Iain Hopkins, HRD editor, said: "There's plenty of research out there suggesting that younger workers simply have no desire to take on management wcj roles. However, the professionals on this list acquire the skills and knowledge that positions them as future leaders."
From negotiating industrial awards to downsizing workforces and ensuring business sustainability after natural disasters, this year's Rising Stars have what it takes—and are shaping the future of the Canadian HR industry.
See the full report in issue 5.04 of Human Resources Director Canada, out now or view the list online at http://www.hrmonline.ca/
Human Resource Director Canada features high level case studies, international and local profiles, interviews with HR directors and industry leaders from around the globe as well as leading newsmakers in the field. Content goes beyond industry standard, offering highly engaging, timely, relevant, innovative and entertaining articles. HRD has positioned itself as the magazine of choice for the country's most influential HR decision makers.
