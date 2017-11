Canada's Rising Stars of HR revealed in annual industry report

24 HR professionals have been recognized as the best of the best in the industry

--magazine has just released its second annual Rising Stars report, highlighting 24 of the most outstanding individuals who are shaping the future of the industry with their talent and expertise.After the success of the Rising Stars report in 2016, this year's response has been just as enthusiastic withreceiving a new record of nominations nationwide across a wide range of industries—from financial services to media. The professionals on this year's list have all worked on impressive projects and have added to the standing of the HR profession, despite having less than 10 years of experience in the field.Iain Hopkins,editor, said: "There's plenty of research out there suggesting that younger workers simply have no desire to take on management wcj roles. However, the professionals on this list acquire the skills and knowledge that positions them as future leaders."From negotiating industrial awards to downsizing workforces and ensuring business sustainability after natural disasters, this year's Rising Stars have what it takes—and are shaping the future of the Canadian HR industry.See the full report in issue 5.04 ofout now or view the list online at http://www.hrmonline.ca/ rankings/rising- stars-2017/ features high level case studies, international and local profiles, interviews with HR directors and industry leaders from around the globe as well as leading newsmakers in the field. Content goes beyond industry standard, offering highly engaging, timely, relevant, innovative and entertaining articles.has positioned itself as the magazine of choice for the country's most influential HR decision makers.