The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secret Protection
Event Synopsis:
Innovation is the lifeblood of business in the information age. Most of this innovation is captured in trade secrets. Product cycles have compressed making speed to market critical for a competitive advantage. Patents and other forms of intellectual property protection may be too slow. Increased employee mobility as well as threats to computer stored information have created the confluence of increased trade secret value and vulnerability.
In order to protect the company "jewels" management is challenged to improve their business processes in regard to their trade secret assets. Information does not qualify as a trade secret if it is not the subject of "reasonable efforts" to protect its secrecy. Requirements for what is "reasonable"
Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they take listeners beyond the basics of trade secrets law and protection. Speakers, will examine existing trends, best practices and strategies that will help businesses ensure trade secret protection in the face of internal and external threats.
This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:
· Practical and Effective Strategies for Safeguarding Trade Secrets
· Misappropriation of Trade Secrets under common law
· Best Practices for Trade Secret Protection
· Latest Updates in Trade Secret Litigation
· The Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Lora A. Brzezynski
Partner
Dentons
Thomas A. Dye
Member
Cozen O'Connor
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Partner
Pepper wcj Hamilton LLP
Jerry Cohen
Partner/Mediator/
Burns & Levinson LLP and JAMS, Inc.
Daniel Joshua Salinas
Attorney
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
