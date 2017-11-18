 
Industry News





The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secret Protection

 
 
Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:Trade Secret Protection: Best Strategies and Practical Tips You Need to Know. This two-hours event is scheduled on December 7, 2017 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

Innovation is the lifeblood of business in the information age.  Most of this innovation is captured in trade secrets. Product cycles have compressed making speed to market critical for a competitive advantage.  Patents and other forms of intellectual property protection may be too slow.  Increased employee mobility as well as threats to computer stored information have created the confluence of increased trade secret value and vulnerability.

In order to protect the company "jewels" management is challenged to improve their business processes in regard to their trade secret assets.  Information does not qualify as a trade secret if it is not the subject of "reasonable efforts" to protect its secrecy.  Requirements for what is "reasonable" in light of current threats appears to be ever increasing.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they take listeners beyond the basics of trade secrets law and protection. Speakers, will examine existing trends, best practices and strategies that will help businesses ensure trade secret protection in the face of internal and external threats.

This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:

·         Practical and Effective Strategies for Safeguarding Trade Secrets

·         Misappropriation of Trade Secrets under common law

·         Best Practices for Trade Secret Protection

·         Latest Updates in Trade Secret Litigation

·         The Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Lora A. Brzezynski

Partner

Dentons

Thomas A. Dye

Member

Cozen O'Connor

Thomas Fitzpatrick

Partner

Pepper wcj Hamilton LLP

Jerry Cohen

Partner/Mediator/Arbitrator

Burns & Levinson LLP and JAMS, Inc.

Daniel Joshua Salinas

Attorney

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/trade-secret-protection

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

